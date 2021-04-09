Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Sugar Ray Leonard Unsure How He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fantasy Matchup: “I Would Have To Pull Out All My Tools”

Posted on 04/09/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For the vast majority of his twenty-one-year career, Floyd Mayweather seemed impossible to beat.

Things would always start the same, a highly touted opponent would claim that they’ll be the one to hand him his first defeat and saunter their way to the ring oozing with confidence. Yet, at the end of 12 mostly boring and lopsided rounds, Mayweather would hear his name called by the ring announcer as boo’s echoed throughout the arena.

With a spotless 50-0 record, it doesn’t appear that Mayweather is returning to the ring for the umpteenth time. For now, fans are simply forced to play imaginary matchmaker. On the shortlist of opponents believed to give Mayweather a serious test is former multiple division champion and all-time great, “Sugar” Ray Leonard.

When posed with the question of how he would conquer Mayweather, the 1997 Hall of Famers face turns dead serious. He pauses and shakes his head as his mind begins filling with thoughts. Then, he blurts out his answer in an unsure tone.

“There is no one way to beat Floyd,” said Leonard during an interview with Mike Tyson on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson Clips. “I would have to pull out all my tools and figure it out. A lot of feints and body shots.”

Leonard, 64, officially hung up his gloves following a fifth-round knockout loss to Hector Camacho in 1997. Mayweather would follow suit 20 years, wrapping up a dominant career with a tenth-round stoppage win against UFC Conor McGregor.

While the possibility of both men squaring off in the ring is nothing more than a pipe dream, much like boxing fans who are curious as to how their showdown would have played out, Leonard wishes he could go back in time and give everyone a definitive answer to that question.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bernard Hopkins: "Look At Canelo As Being In Preseason, Jermall Charlo The One I’m Interested In"
April 5th
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th
Keith Thurman On Errol Spence Jr.: "He’s Fought A Lot Of My Competition But Hasn't Fought Me, What Kind Of Statement Is He Really Trying To Make?"
April 3rd
Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: "He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here"
April 7th
Mike Tyson Wants Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis This Year Or An Exhibition Against Tyson Fury
April 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY