Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”

By: Sean Crose

“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?

“I think he beats Anthony Joshua,” said Fury. “I think he beats the middleweight (who is, in reality, heavyweight multititlist Oleksandr Usyk), he might have a problem with Deontay Wilder’s speed and power.” And what about Fury himself? How does the towering Brit feel Joyce would hold up against the man who calls himself the Gypsy King? “He wouldn’t land one punch on me in 12 rounds,” Fury said. “I don’t think he could hit me if he had a fucking handful of rice.” Fury made it clear that he finds it all quite simple when it comes to Joyce. “He’s a good fighter,” Fury said, “but it is what it is. I’m the best in the world for a reason.”

Fury may not have to concern himself with Joyce for a while, if at all. “I’ll fight Tyson Fury, no problem,” Joyce said, “but hopefully Usyk next.” Meanwhile, Fury is waiting to find out if he and Anthony Joshua are going to throw down in December. Team Fury has sent a contract Team Joshua’s way. What’s more, Fury says Joshua has until Monday to make up his mind. Whether Joshua will indeed sign the contract, or if Fury is even serious about the deadline, remains to be seen.

As for Joyce, the undefeated slugger may already be thirty-seven years of age, but there’s no denying he’s drawing some attention to himself. All but one of the man’s fights has ended by knockout, after all. Plus, Parker, being a former titlist himself, was seen as being a real step up for the London native. Perhaps most importantly, Joyce is seen as being entertaining. “I always take shots, but I’m exciting to watch, I guess,” he said this weekend. Fury certainly is keeping an eye on him, as most likely is Usyk.