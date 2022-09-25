Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”

Posted on 09/25/2022

By: Sean Crose

“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?

“I think he beats Anthony Joshua,” said Fury. “I think he beats the middleweight (who is, in reality, heavyweight multititlist Oleksandr Usyk), he might have a problem with Deontay Wilder’s speed and power.” And what about Fury himself? How does the towering Brit feel Joyce would hold up against the man who calls himself the Gypsy King? “He wouldn’t land one punch on me in 12 rounds,” Fury said. “I don’t think he could hit me if he had a fucking handful of rice.” Fury made it clear that he finds it all quite simple when it comes to Joyce. “He’s a good fighter,” Fury said, “but it is what it is. I’m the best in the world for a reason.”

Fury may not have to concern himself with Joyce for a while, if at all. “I’ll fight Tyson Fury, no problem,” Joyce said, “but hopefully Usyk next.” Meanwhile, Fury is waiting to find out if he and Anthony Joshua are going to throw down in December. Team Fury has sent a contract Team Joshua’s way. What’s more, Fury says Joshua has until Monday to make up his mind. Whether Joshua will indeed sign the contract, or if Fury is even serious about the deadline, remains to be seen.

As for Joyce, the undefeated slugger may already be thirty-seven years of age, but there’s no denying he’s drawing some attention to himself. All but one of the man’s fights has ended by knockout, after all. Plus, Parker, being a former titlist himself, was seen as being a real step up for the London native. Perhaps most importantly, Joyce is seen as being entertaining. “I always take shots, but I’m exciting to watch, I guess,” he said this weekend. Fury certainly is keeping an eye on him, as most likely is Usyk.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Joe Joyce Knocks Out Joseph Parker In 11
September 24th
Robson Conceicao On Shakur Stevenson: "He’s Not Professional"
September 23rd
WBA Orders Golovkin To Face Lara
September 23rd
Frank Warren's Sons Francis and George Warren to Promote their first boxing event
September 28th
Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao Preview
September 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend