SATURDAY’S BOXING INSIDER CARD SHOWS THERE’S MORE TO BOXING THAN bIG nAMES AND PAY PER VIEW

By: Sean Crose

One of the notable things about cards like the one going down this Saturday night at Atlantic City’s Tropicana Resort and Casino is that fans, both in-person and online, can see some of the future stars of the sport. Indeed, this weekend’s event from Boxing Insider Promotions features a wide array of undefeated fighters from various divisions such as heavyweight Pryce Taylor, welterweight Avious Griffin and junior middleweight Justin Figueroa. There’s also going to be boxing royalty at the Tropicana as the legendary former heavyweight titlist Larry Holmes will be attending the event, giving it the stamp of authenticity.

Those of us who have been lifelong fight fans know how smaller cards can often make up the heart and soul of the sport. I remember being nine or ten in Waterbury, Connecticut tuning into smaller Top Rank cards every Thursday night with my father during ESPNs infancy. Al Bernstein was the face of the broadcast team, and it was always interesting to wonder how far up the ladder one particular talent or other rise. Showtime’s ShoBox programming was a more recent example of the effective broadcasting of smaller fights featuring up and comers and vets with an upset in mind.

And now Boxing Insider is following that path. Who knows what future great might arise from Saturday’s card?