Boxing Insider promotions’ results: KoBe williams, dwyke flemmings, and Pryce Taylor All Emerge Victorious In Atlantic CIty

Kobe Williams made his ring debut Saturday night at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City as he took on the 1-2 lightweight Kevin Hicks in a scheduled four rounder. Williams looked sharp in the first, stalking his man and landing hard with his southpaw jab. He resumed the attack in the second, wrapping up things nicely with a thunderous left to the body which caused the fight to be stopped.

Next up, the 6-0 Dwyke Flemmings battled the 3-4 Jonathan Hampton in a super welterweight fight scheduled for six rounds. Flemmings came out attacking at the bell. He continued the assault in the second. By the third, things simply got too much for Hampton, and the fight had to be stopped by the referee.

Afterward, rising 6-0 heavyweight Pryce Taylor put his undefeated record on the line when he took on the 2-1 Lawrence King in a scheduled four rounder. Round one saw Taylor stalk his man, though nothing serious was landed. Things remained rather slow in the second. Taylor worked to break King down in the third. He continued doing the same in the fourth. In the end, though he didn’t stop his opponent early, Taylor still got the victory courtesy of the ringside judges.

