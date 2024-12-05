Manny Pacquiao To Be inducted into the international boxing hall of fame

By: Sean Crose

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Manny Pacquiao, known as PacMan has been voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Pacquiao who, along with Floyd Mayweather, represented the pinnacle of boxing in his era, was always a shoe in. It would have been a crime if the Filipino icon were not inducted into the Hall the first year he’d be eligible to – which was this year. Still, Pacquiao came across as honored and grateful on Thursday.

“I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame,” said Pacquiao in a statement. “This certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift. Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and a public servant, it has been my goal to bring honor to my country, the Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world.”

Pacquiao who for a time was both a major politician as well as a major boxer, made it a point to bring up another Filipinos legend. “Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing’s highest honor, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach.” Indeed it was Roach who arguably took the now 45 year old Pacquiao from being an impressive talent to one of the top athletes on earth.

“I am very grateful to those who voted for me,” Pacquiao stated, “and I look forward to celebrating with family, friends, and fans at Induction Weekend in Canastota, New York.” Former middleweight king Michael Nunn and legendary former titlist Vinny Pazienza will also be inducted during June’s ceremony in Canastota, New York. Pacquiao, however, will no doubt be the main attraction, great as his ring peers were in their own right. The man, after all, was a generational talent.

Over a career that spanned more than 25 years, Pacquiao earned untold millions while possessing the most exciting ring style since Mike Tyson in his heyday. Coming at opponents with amazing speed, viscous punches, and awkward angles, the guy could be almost frightening at times. This stood in contrast to the man’s warm demeanor outside the ring. After having won world titles in seemingly countless divisions – and having faced Floyd Mayweater in one of history’s biggest ring battles – Pacquiao’s last fight was against Yordenis Ugas in 2021. He lost that bout, as he had lost his 2015 superfight against Mayweather.

Yet it’s not the losses Pacquiao will be remembered for. Indeed, the man is far more apt to be remembered for crushing victories over the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, and Ricky Hatten, as well as the fact that he met – and mostly defeated – every major competitor that came his way. Pacquiao’s record of 62-8-2 alone would qualify him for recognition. Yet his extraordinary ring style awarded him legendary status.