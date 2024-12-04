Boxing Insider Presents “Holiday Fight Night 3” to Showcase NYC boxing talent 12/17 on DAZN

NEW YORK CITY (December 4, 2024) – The holiday season won’t be quite the same this year in historic Times Square on Tuesday night, December 17, when Boxing Insider Promotions returns to Sony Hall’s intimate surroundings for a special evening of professional Boxing on Broadway.

Several of the Big Apple’s most promising and popular fighters will be in action on the “Holiday Fight Night 3” card, which will showcase them worldwide on a DAZN live stream.

“In October of 2022, we started this local club boxing series at Sony Hall in Times Square and this is now our 10th show there,” said Boxing Insider Promotions promoter Larry Goldberg, the 2024 NYSBHOF (New York State Boxing Hall of Fame) Promoter of the Year. “We have a great local card featuring the best young prospects and future stars in New York in an action-packed club setting that can’t be duplicated. I am excited to feature top fighters such as Andy Dominguez, Kurt Scoby, Nisa Rodriguez, and Jacob Solis live on DAZN.”

The eight round co-main event pits two flyweights will square-off in an eight-rounder, Andy Dominguez Velasquez (11-1, 6 KOs) and fellow Mexico native Angel Geovanny “Rayito” Meza Morales (8-2-3, 6 KOs). Velasquez is a two-time New York Golden Gloves Champion, while upset-minded Morales has never been stopped.

In the other co-main event, popular New York City lightweight Kurt Scoby (15-1, 13 KOs) against his Nicaraguan opponent, Bryan Jimenez (17-1, 10 KOs), in what is expected to be a highly entertaining and competitive match. The heavy-handed Scoby’s most notable victory to date is a second-round knockout of Philadelphia’s Hank Lundy (31-13-1) last year. Former FEDECARIBE champion Jimenez, 27, is riding an eight-fight win streak into his NYC debut fight.

Another celebrated amateur, New York Police officer Nisa Rodriguez (2-0, 0 KOs), is in her first scheduled six-rounder versus Georgia middleweight Melody Popravak (2-1-1. 1 KO). Rodriguez is an eight-time New York Daily News Golden Gloves, six-time Metro Championships, two-time Empire State, and Caribbean and Central Americano gold medalist. Married with three children, Nisa works with youths in a program at Cops & Kids Gym in Brooklyn.

Long Island (NY) super middleweight Donte Layne (5-0, 5 KOs), a celebrated amateur boxer, faces Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-7-2, 6 KOs) in a six-round match presented in association with Overtime Boxing. Layne, 21, captured gold medals at the 2022 and 2021 USA National Championships and 2022 National Golden Gloves Tournament.

Also slated to fight in separate bouts against opponents to soon be announced are exciting Wyandanch (NY) junior welterweight Terell Bostic (13-2, 2 KOs), popular NYC middleweight Jacob Riley Solis (5-0, 5 KOs), and promising Brooklyn lightweight Koby Khalil Williams (3-0, 2 KOs).

The card is subject to change.

Tickets are on sale and may be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14011593.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.