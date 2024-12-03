Gervonta Davis: “After next year I’m out of it.”

By: Sean Crose

“After next year I’m out of it,” lightweight king Gervonta “Tank” Davis said at a Tuesday press conference to promote his March 1st fight against Lamont Roach. The 30-0 Davis is one of the most well known fighters in the sport of boxing. Still, fans have been waiting a long time for Davis to square off against the likes of Shakur Stevenson, who is seen as more or less Davis’ equal. While the 25-1-1 Roach is far from a no hoper, he doesn’t have the accolades or reputation of a Stevenson. It seems, however, like Davis may not bee too eager to meet Stevenson in the ring at all.

“What has Shakur done?” Davis asked rhetorically when the subject of a Stevenson fight came up on Tuesday. “What has he done in the sport? The young one’s looking more better than him. Keyshawn (Davis) looking way more better (‘That’s all I could do gang laugh at this goofy shit’ Shakur responded afterward on social media).” Suffice to say Davis has received his share of criticism for not having gotten into the ring with Stevenson. “Whatever you want to say about Shakur, Tank is scared to step in the ring with him,” former world titlist Bradley himself told viewers of his YouTube channel, “because if he wasn’t, he’d be trying to make that fight happen.”

It’s easy to forget about poor Roach in all of this. The man has a winning record and probably all the confidence needed to top Davis. Does he have the skill and talent to carry the day, though? “I’m going to show you all what happens when two dogs get in the ring together,” Roach said on Tuesday, “and obviously I’m going to be the one coming out victorious.” This is indeed the chance of a lifetime for the Washington, D.C. native. Yet it’s been the chance of a lifetime for other fighters facing Davis, too. The man known as “Tank” has a way of turning dreams into nightmares.

It’s worth noting that many fighters have claimed to be close to or at the moment of retirement only to end up back in the ring again. Tyson Fury is one recent example. Perhaps, then, Davis shouldn’t be taken too seriously when he indicates he’s going to hang up the gloves in 2025. Then again, Davis may prove to be serious about retirement. If so, he’ll have left the sport with quite a resume. There will be a sense of disappointment, however if Davis doesn’t face someone like Stevenson before calling it a career.