David Serero’s One-Man Play “THE ONE” about legendary boxer Muhammad ALI to Open Off-Broadway in December

Acclaimed director and producer David Serero is set to bring Muhammad Ali’s legendary life to the Off-Broadway stage this December 2024 with his new one-man play, “THE ONE.” This powerful production explores the iconic boxer’s life, struggles, and triumphs, tracing his journey from Cassius Clay to becoming a global symbol of resilience, activism, and the champion of champions.

Today, Serero announced the actor who will portray Muhammad Ali: “After nearly 1,000 actors submissions and auditions, I chose to select the talented and brilliant Zack Bazile, who embodies Ali perfectly both as an actor and a boxer.”

Serero, known for his bold storytelling and transformative performances, takes on the complex character of Ali, blending drama, history, and intimate reflection to capture the essence of the boxer’s persona. THE ONE delves into critical moments from Ali’s career, his battles inside and outside the ring, and the personal sacrifices he made in his fight for justice, equality, and peace. “I wish to treat Ali as a Shakespearean character. He has everything that Shakespeare would love. He rose to fame, fell, then stood up again and fought against many, including himself,” said David Serero.

Following its stage debut, the play will transition to the screen with a film adaptation slated for release in 2026, also directed and produced by Serero. The film will preserve the intimacy of the live performance while reaching a broader audience, further cementing Serero’s vision to honor Ali’s enduring legacy.

Cast for the title role of Ali, the actor Zack Bazile commented, “An opportunity like this, honoring the legend Muhammad Ali, The Greatest of All Time, is something not to take lightly. I am very excited and grateful for the trust director David Serero has placed in me to portray Muhammad Ali in this one-man play. I know the legend will be watching! I am excited to honor Muhammad Ali’s legacy with David Serero, and I look forward to getting to work!”

With his signature blend of drama and sensitivity, Serero brings Ali’s humanity to the forefront, shedding light on the man behind the myth—his struggles with faith, family, and identity, and the lasting impact he left on the world.

THE ONE will premiere Off-Broadway in December 2024 at the AMT Theater at 354 West 45th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenue). Run time is 1h20. Performances are December 14th, 16th, 18th at 7pm, and 20th at 3pm.

Tickets are available at https://app.gopassage.com/events/ali or 855.688.7277 (ext.1).