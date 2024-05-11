Boxing Insider Promotions’ REsults: Justin figueroa defeats Antoni Armas; John Leonardo Stops Frank Gonzalez

By: Sean Crose

Justin Figueroa, 8-0 fought to keep his record perfect Saturday night in Atlantic City. His opponent, the 13-7 Antoni Armas, on the other hand, was hoping to surprise those in attendance at the Tropicana Resort and Casino. Figueroa took his time in the first. He applied pressure well in the second…until the final moments of the round, that is, when Armas briefly dropped him.

With that being said, Figueroa returned to successful form in the third. He also had an active fourth. Still, a shoulder injury from Armas led to the poor guy not being able to continue fighting. This, of course, led to Figueroa winning by technical knockout.

After Figueroa and Armas left the ring, it was time for the main event of the Boxing Insider Promotions’ card. The 10-1-1 John Leonardo squared off against the 12-5 Frank Gonzalez in a scheduled eight rounder in the junior featherweight division. The first was fairly close. The second saw Leonardo asserting himself against Gonzalez. The third was another close round.

Leonardo seemed to be the more in control fighter in the fourth, though the bout remained competitive. Both men fought in close in the fifth. With that being said, Leonardo managed to effectively attack Gonzalez as the round came to a close. Leonardo hurt Gonzalez in the sixth and subsequently piled it on. Gonzalez eventually went down, which led the referee to put a stop to the festivities.