Dominique Crowder Ready To Shine on DAZN Nov 16

Undefeated blue-chip bantamweight prospect Dominique “Dimes” Crowder (17-0, 10 KOs) is ready to cash in November 16th on Boxing Insider Promotions’ loaded card, streaming live on DAZN from The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City.

Crowder. the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight champion, is currently rated No. 14 in the world by the WBA. Trained by Jose Guzman and Hall of Famer Mark Breland, “Dimes” is a two-time New York Golden Gloves Champion rated No. 1 nationally in his weight class during his amateur career.

“I’m super excited to be on this card in Atlantic City,” the 30-year-old Crowder said. “I’m glad (event promoter) Larry Goldberg made it happen. All the greats fought there and it’s not too far from my hometown, about a two-hour drive. I’ll have a lot of support on fight night from people in Baltimore and New York City.”

Crowder takes on Duke Micah (24-2, 19 KOs), of Ghana, in an eight-round bout on The Boardwalk. Micah is a former EBC International, Commonwealth Boxing Council and WBO African bantamweight champion.

“I have known Dominique since he was an amateur when I used to sponsor him,” Goldberg commented. “I have been his friend for years and watched his career progress to 17-0. He has a great team with Jose Guzman, Mark Breland, and his manager Adam Glenn. ‘Dimes’ is one of the best free agents in boxing and just an amazing human being.”

Crowder started boxing at the age of 14 in Baltimore. He fell in love with the sport and quickly discovered that he was a natural boxer. New York City is the home of his training camp for each fight in order to enhance his pro career, going back and forth to his Baltimore home on a regular basis.

Guzman has been training Crowder since the latter part of 2017 and he’s extremely high on his protégé. “Dominique is one of those diamonds in the rough from his amateur days,” Guzman noted. “Everybody knew he was a very slick boxer who was hard to hit, but nobody thought he could hit. As a pro, he’s turned into a boxer-puncher. He didn’t train very much as an amateur because he was so naturally gifted, he didn’t need to. He’s more mature now. Dominique is one of those guys who eats and breathes boxing 24/7. If he’s not in the gym, he’s home watching boxing from back in the day. He is a student of the game.

“He’s the WBA International champion and the question is who is willing to fight him at 118? He’s 6 feet tall, long, and rangy like Mark Breland and Tommy Hearns, and (for his size) Dominique can hit like them.”

Crowder describes his style as a good puncher who is fundamentally sound but can also mix it up pending the situation in the ring. Because of his advantageous height fighting at bantamweight, Crowder watches and in the ring, he attempts to simulate long, rangy fighters such as Mark Breland, Tommy Hearns, Michael Nunn, and Diego Corrales.

The four world bantamweight champions of the major sanctioning bodies are all from Japan and Crowderrealizes he may have to travel halfway around the world for his seemingly impending world title shot.

“Boxing is a waiting game,” Dominique explained, “and I need to stay ready until I get that call (world title shot offer). Because I’m ranked, it could happen at any time. If not, I’ll keep working hard to move up and become the mandatory challenger. Hopefully, my chance could happen next year. I’m getting better and better and I’m always fighting bigger guys than me at training camp, real punchers, never guys my weight.

“I’m willing to go to the moon to get my world title shot! I’ll only get one shot at my first world title fight, so I’ll roll the dice and fight anywhere in the world.

Ticket prices range between $48.00 and $203.50 and are available for purchase online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-11-16-024/event/02006138C81B4F54?_ga=2.165801022.1645432099.1728316789-537326816.1728316789.