Atlantic City Fighters and Contenders Highlight Boxing Insider on DAZN from Tropicana Nov 16

Boxing Insider Promotions will showcase the future of Atlantic City boxing as well as honor its past during its November 16th pro boxing event, which will be streamed live on DAZN from The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City starting at 7 PM.

A trio of popular Atlantic City fighters are slated to fight on the loaded card that features a wide variety of entertaining, competitive encounters in the ring.

Leading the way is the fighter known as “Mr. Atlantic City”, popular undefeated junior middleweight Justin Figueroa (10-0, 8 KOs), who puts his unbeaten record on the line against Omar Rosales (9-3-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout. The 25-year-old Figueroa was a popular football player at Holy Spirit High School and former member of the famed AC Beach Patrol.

The son of former World Boxing Association (WBA) Heavyweight Champion Bruce Seldon, Sr. (40-8, 36 KOs), known as “The Atlantic City Express” when he fought professionally from 1988 to 2009, undefeated heavyweight Bruce “Atlantic City Express 2.0” Seldon, Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs), who attended Absegami High School, meets Julio Mendoza (3-4, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Francisco Rodriguez (5-0, 5 KOs) has been perfect as a pro, knocking out each of his five opponents to date. The powerful southpaw often displayed his natural power fighting in The Combat League (TCL) for the Philadelphia Smoke.

Legendary promoter Don Elbaum, who promoted 196 shows at The Tropicana during a five-year period alone (1982-1986), will be honored by Atlantic City native and the event promoter, Larry Goldberg. In 2019, Elbaum was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) and the now 93-year-old legend promoted, advised, or matched fellow IBHOF inductees such as Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, Aaron Pryor, Willie Pep, Floyd Patterson and Sonny Liston during his six decades working in the industry.

“I am excited to be honoring the legend, Don Elbaum, and his one-of-a-kind Atlantic City boxing career,” said Goldberg, the 2024 New York State Hall of Fame Promoter of the Year. “He was a big reason AC was the fight town in the ‘80s and we look forward to hearing all his stories about the good old days.

“This event features the best young prospects in the region, and it will be streamed live on DAZN. We have great triple main event on Saturday and stick around for the charity boxing show on Sunday in which we are donating the venue to AC PAL for a big amateur boxing fundraiser.”

Undefeated blue-chip bantamweight contender Dominique “Dimes” Crowder (17-0, 10 KOs), the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight champion, faces Duke Micah (24-2, 19 KOs), of Ghana, in an eight-round bout. Micah is a former EBC International, Commonwealth Boxing Council and WBO African Champion.

Avious Griffin (15-0, 14 KOs), fighting out of Chattanooga (TN), versus Adrian Gutierrez (12-2-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout. The heavy-handed Griffin, who is trained by the renowned Brian “Bomac” McIntyre, is currently riding an eight-fight knockout streak.

Ultra-promising prospects in six-round fights are Long Island (NY) super middleweight Donte Layne (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Shaquille Cameron (7-3, 6 KOs), in a match presented in association with Overtime Boxing, and Paterson (NJ) junior middleweight Dwyke Flemmings, Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. David Lobo Ramrez (17-2, 12 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard is undefeated Italian junior welterweight Giacomo Micheli (8-0, 6 KOs), a standout amateur in Italy, who squares off against Ronnell “Punisher” Burnett (11-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Two potential female world title contenders of the future, Philadelphia welterweight Stacia “The Natural” Suttles and Hawaiian lightweight Shere Mae Patricio (2-0, 1 KO), will be showcased in four-round fights.

Suttles, who was born in New York City, was a 2016 USA Women’s National Championships gold medalist. She is matched with Maroya Agapova (0-0-1), of Kazakhstan. The 21-year-old Patricio captured gold medals at the 2023 USA Women’s National Golden Gloves and 2022 USA Women’s National Championships. She will face Sarah “Switch Kick” Click (1-7-1).

The card is subject to change.

Ticket prices range between $48.00 and $203.50 and are available for purchase online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-11-16-024/event/02006138C81B4F54?_ga=2.165801022.1645432099.1728316789-537326816.1728316789.

The amateur show will be held at Tropicana Atlantic City the following day (Sunday, Nov. 17 – 1-6 pm ET), and is sanctioned by USA Boxing. Tickets are $40.00 and 100%of the proceeds will be donated to the Atlantic City PAL. Tickets will be available to purchase at the door.

Boxing Insider is thanks to its sponsors, Medical Aesthetic Center, AC Breakz, Caesars Interactive, and D’Arcy Johnson Day Attorneys,