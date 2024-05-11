Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

Boxing Insider promotions' results: Jacob soliS stops brandon martinez in two; Avious Griffin Bests LEtsher Espino In Six.

Featured 2 Headlines

Boxing Insider Promotions' REsults: Justin figueroa defeats Antoni Armas; John Leonardo Stops Frank Gonzalez

Featured 2 Headlines

Boxing Insider promotions' results: KoBe williams, dwyke flemmings, and Pryce Taylor All Emerge Victorious In Atlantic CIty

Featured 2 Headlines

AVIOUS GRIFFIN IS A WELTERWEIGHT HOPEFUL, BUT HE HAD TO FIGHT OFF HOPELESSNESS

Featured 2 Headlines

LARRY HOLMES AT THE MAY 11 SHOW AT THE TROPICANA

Featured 2

Boxing Insider promotions’ results: Jacob soliS stops brandon martinez in two; Avious Griffin Bests LEtsher Espino In Six.

Published

By: Sean Crose

Give Brandon Martinez this – he’s got heart. After being dropped three times by Jacob Solis in the first round of their scheduled four round middleweight throwdown in Atlantic City on Saturday, Martinez was still able to survive the chapter. Not that it ended up mattering all that much, for a blistering one-two put the man down and out in the second, as the referee wisely decided to step in and stop the affair. Suffice to say, Solis record improved to 4-0 while Martinez’ record slipped to 1-4.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'AVIOUS GRIFFIN CHAT CHATTANOOGA, TN 13-012KOS 13-0 12KOS ជ0ដ INSIDER 077 ฏุวไทย 年番5 PROMOTIONS SATURDAY MAY 11 TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY THESHOWROON SHOW THE ATLANTICCITY,NJ AT TLANTIC CITY,NJ DOORS OPEN 6:30 BELL TIME 7:30PM TICKETS ON SALE NOW STREAMING LIVE ON BOXINGINSIDER.COM TROPICANA. ATLANTICCITY CITY ticketmaster'

Next up, the 13-0 Avious Griffin squared off against the 8-3 Lesther Espino. Their welterweight battle was scheduled for eight rounds or less. Griffin had a great first round, tagging his opponent throughout the three minutes of action. With that in mind, Espino rocked Griffin twice early in the second. Although he was clearly hurt, Griffin was able to get back into the fight later in the round. The fighters each landed hard in the third. It was a closer fight that many had likely expected.

Griffin was able to take charge again in the fourth. Then he was able to end the entire affair in the fifth. Sending Espino to the mat, Griffin waited patiently to finish off his foe. And he did just that after Espino got back to his feet. After a few more seconds of action, the referee wisely stepped in and stopped the fight.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Boxing Returns Saturday Night At Tropicana Atlantic City, Tickets on Sale Now

Professional boxing is making a triumphant return to the Boardwalk in Atlantic City on Saturday, May 11 After staging successful club shows in the...

1 day ago

Featured 2

SATURDAY’S BOXING INSIDER CARD SHOWS THERE’S MORE TO BOXING THAN bIG nAMES AND PAY PER VIEW

One of the notable things about cards like the one going down this Saturday night at Atlantic City's Tropicana Resort and Casino is that...

1 day ago

Featured 2

AVIOUS GRIFFIN IS A WELTERWEIGHT HOPEFUL, BUT HE HAD TO FIGHT OFF HOPELESSNESS

Once framed for murder, he’s unbeaten and on the way up as he fights on Saturday night in Atlantic City www.boxinginsider.com Avious Griffin may...

15 hours ago

Featured 2

LARRY HOLMES AT THE MAY 11 SHOW AT THE TROPICANA

Boxing Insider Promotions brings the former heavyweight champ back to the Boardwalk View our livestream here >>> videos.BoxingInsider.com  Very few champions in the history...

15 hours ago