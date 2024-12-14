Holiday Fight Night 3 -- Terell Bostic looks to keep the hot streak alive



Junior welterweight TERELL BOSTIC (13-2, 2 KO’s) is a red-hot fighter right now. Riding a five-bout winning streak, he’s aiming for big game in the 140-pound weight class.

Now he returns to the scene of his last defeat as he participates in “Holiday Fight Night 3,” taking place at Manhattan’s Sony Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17. It’s being presented by BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS and televised live on DAZN, the leader in live streamed boxing.

Bostic’s story begins in Wyandanch, NY, in Suffolk County on Long Island. He ultimately found that boxing gave him a sense of direction. Prior to that, however, there was some college. Bostic attended Suffolk College (for two semesters) and majored in criminal justice, but he had discovered boxing at the age of 21 and was too focused on his budding boxing career to continue that.

To the best of his recollection, he was 27-7 in the amateur ranks, and maintains that he was unjustifiably on the short end of some bad decisions, one of which happened in the semifinals of the New York Metro tournament against Paul Anthony. He came right out of a national tournament to punch for pay.

Bostic’s pro debut was in August 2015 as he stopped Masaki Aida in two rounds. But things moved slowly; in the first five and a half years of his career he fought only six times. Frustrated, Bostic proceeded to buy out his management contract as a way of getting a fresh start.

Bostic fought at Sony Hall for the first time in February 2023 and banged out a six-round decision over a very spirited Clay Burns. But he wasn’t as fortunate four months later, as he returned to the venue to take on undefeated Mathew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez. He had the opportunity to take the measure of Gonzalez, but he didn’t really get his engine started until later in the bout, and then it wasn’t enough, at least as evidenced by the judges’ scorecards, which had the fight 78-74, 77-75 and 77-75 in favor of Gonzalez.

Bostic has had a nice clean run since then. He is on a five-fight win streak, and has acquired some hardware along the way. On March 9 he won an eight-round majority decision over Julio Rosa to capture the WBA Fedecentro Super Lightweight Title. In his next fight (June 8), he moved down a bit to annex the WBA Fedecentro Lightweight Title with a stoppage at the end of six rounds over Carlos Rosario.

Last time out (September 14) he took a six-round decision over German Ivan Meraz, a journeyman with 138 pro fights.

Bostic, who calls himself “The Problem,” has gone a full eight rounds on two different occasions. He considers himself a slick counter-puncher with a high boxing IQ.

But will he have a problem with CARLOS MARRERO? The 31-year-old from Bridgeport, CT won only two of his first eleven fights (2-6-3), but has undergone something of a career resurgence, as he is currently working with J. Russell Peltz, a former promoter who is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Marrero, who turned pro in November 2017 with a four-round decision loss to Saquan Felton, has suffered five draws or losses by majority or split decision. Included in all that were back-to-back draws against Wilfredo Pagan with the New England 140-pound super lightweight title on the line.

He’s now won five of his last six bouts. This includes a pair of wins over Tyrone Luckey, one of which was his only career KO. He’s coming off consecutive decision victories over Boris Nde, a four-rounder (February 24) and a six-rounder (July 20).

Tickets for the December 17 show at Sony Hall are priced at $110, $160, $215 and $350 (front row), and may be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14011593.

Sony Hall is located at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel Times Square, 235 W 46th Street.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.





