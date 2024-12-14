Holiday Fight Night 3 -- Can someone get through the first round against Donte Layne?



Super middleweight DONTE LAYNE (5-0, 5 KO’s) is, without question, one of the biggest stories of the next card that is slated for Sony Hall in Manhattan. He is a New Yorker, and also one of the hottest prospects in the pro ranks.

The Queens native has not allowed fans a lot of time to get settled in their seats, or opponents a lot of time to catch their breath. No one has gone a full three minutes with him yet.

That leaves quite a bit of curiosity about him as he prepares for a scheduled six-round bout that is part of “Holiday Fight Night 3,” taking place on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17. It’s being presented by BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS and televised live on DAZN, the leader in live streamed boxing.

Layne, a southpaw who grew up in Elmont, just over the Queens border in Nassau County, does not lack for experience, having started boxing at the age of eight. Representing the Rockaway Ropes Boxing Club, he won a total of seven national tournaments – two National Junior Olympic championships (2015, 2017), two US Youth National titles (2019, 2020), two US Championships in the senior division (2021, 2022) and a National Golden Gloves title (2022). Layne also captured the 2019 Nation’s Cup, which is an international tournament.

Not wanting to wait around for the next Olympics, Layne made the decision to leap into the professional game.

He did not display an awful lot of power in the amateur ranks, but he’s mowed down his first five pro opponents rather routinely. His debut was in August 2023, a one-round KO over Nathan Micthell. The first four fights of his career took place in Atlanta. They all ended in one round. And they weren’t laydowns either; for example, on June 28 of this year he faced Montrel James, who came out throwing right from the opening bell but wasn’t going to survive a slugfest. A lengthy Layne combo in the corner ultimately put him away.

Layne’s last fight was on a Boxing Insider show November 16 in Atlantic City, and needless to say, it was a one-round KO over Shaquille Cameron.

Layne, whose style might remind some of Pernell Whitaker, has been helped by great support from his family. He is conscientious about his studies, and has been home-schooled to a certain extent. He’s also studied carpentry as a trade. He is “building” a spectacular pro career thus far.

Can PACHINO HILL (8-7-2, 6 KO’s) do anything to upset the applecart?

Hill comes from Davenport, Iowa, and after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2017 National Golden Gloves, may have looked like a prospect at one time himself. He got out of the gate nicely, winning his first six professional bouts, and was 7-0-1 after his first eight. But things have not gone so nicely for him since then.

Hill’s last victory was a six-round majority decision over Darian Weeks in February 2023. He’s gone 0-6-1 in his last seven fights. But what’s interesting here is that six of his seven defeats have come against unbeaten opponents with a combined record of 54-0.

His last bout took place on September 21, a six-round majority decision boss to Johnny Morrison. Hill has fought 74 career rounds as a pro, compared with just five for Layne.

Tickets for the December 17 show at Sony Hall are priced at $110, $160, $215 and $350 (front row), and may be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14011593.

Sony Hall is located at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel Times Square, 235 W 46th Street.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.



