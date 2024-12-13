Holiday Fight Night 3 -- Popular flyweight Dominguez returns to Sony Hall in eight-rounder



ANDY DOMINGUEZ (11-1, 6 KO’s), who is one of the most exciting fighters in the flyweight division, has fought three different times at Manhattan’s Sony Hall.

And he is on his way back there again.

Dominguez, who is rather well-traveled, will appear in one of the three eight-round bouts that are part of “Holiday Fight Night 3,” taking place on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17. It’s being presented by BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS and televised live on DAZN, the leader in live streamed boxing.

Dominguez is a native of Mexico, from outside Mexico City, where he says he was more of a “farm boy” than a city kid. He moved to the Bronx at age 10, and that’s where he got his start in the ring as a thirteen-year-old. Dominguez had 59 amateur bouts, winning three New York Golden Gloves titles.

He turned pro in August 2020 with a four-round decision win over Jonathan Correa Alamo. Wins came rather rapidly, and one of those was a fourth-round stoppage over Edwin Reyes to win the World Boxing Association’s Fedecentro flyweight title (May 2022).

He fought at Sony Hall for the first time in October 2022, and he electrified the crowd with a one-punch knockout in the first round over Ricardo Caraballo. He has been at Sony twice more; most recently carving out a six-round majority decision victory over Mohammed Alyeety that was much tougher than expected.

Dominguez’s lone defeat as a pro came on February 24 of this year. In vying for the WBC Continental Americas crown against top prospect Yankiel Rivera, he was on receiving end for much of the early part of the fight, but then got Rivera hurt and a little warn out. There was not enough follow-up, however, and the result was a ten-round decision loss in which he was given only one round on each of the judges’ scorecards.

Dominguez last fought at Madison Square Garden on June 8, as he won a majority six-round verdict over Cristopher Rios.

He is currently ranked 14th in the world in the flyweight division by the World Boxing Association (WBA). The charismatic Dominguez has attracted the attention of various sponsors, and is handled by sports marketing specialist Vishare Mooney.

His December 17 opponent is ANGEL MEZA MORALES (8-2-3, 6 KO’s), known as “Rayito,” who comes out of Ensenada in Baja California, Mexico.

Meza Morales woin his first four pro bouts, all inside the distance, and he was unbeaten in his first nine professional fights. Last September he faced off against unbeaten (9-0) Pedro Delgado Gaytan, losing a split ten-round decision. His first bout in the United States was on October 26, a eight-round decision loss to another undefeated opponent, Daniel Barrera (7-0-1).

Tickets for the December 17 show at Sony Hall are priced at $110, $160, $215 and $350 (front row), and may be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14011593.

Sony Hall is located at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel Times Square, 235 W 46th Street.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.

