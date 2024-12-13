Holiday Fight Night 3 -- Nisa Rodriguez continues her road to the top on December 17





NISA RODRIGUEZ (2-0) is a rising star in women’s boxing. In fact, in the higher weight divisions she is already one of the premier fighters in the world.

On TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17 she gets an opportunity to fight before hometown fans once again as she tackles a six-round feature bout at “Holiday Fight Night 3,” taking place at Sony Hall in Manhattan. It’s a presentation of BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS and televised live on DAZN, the leader in live streamed boxing.

Rodriguez, who proudly represents Puerto Rico, grew up in the Bronx, and admits to having found trouble often as a youngster. One day she wandered into the NYPD’s Cops & Kids Gym in Brooklyn, and that was the start of her journey. She received encouragement both in and out of the ring; she was persuaded to pursue her GED and attend college, which she did.

Along the way, Rodriguez, who has earned the nickname “Sweet Destruction,” wound up having a vast amateur career. Aside from eight New York Golden Gloves championships, she captured six NY Metro titles as well. But it is what she did at the national level that has been the most noteworthy. Rodriguez won three National Golden Gloves titles and was a runner-up twice.

Eventually her experiences, which included working with other boxers at Cops & Kids, led her to a teaching position in Harlem, which she held for eight years. And she also started raising a family. In fact, her son, who is now working his way up the amateur ranks, urged her to enter the professional ranks.

But first, she did something that might have been unexpected; she became a police officer in 2022.

Currently she works with the NYPD’s Rapid Response team, assisting at-risk children and families. And she took on boxing attorney Keith Sullivan as her manager.

Both of her professional fights have been at Madison Square Garden. On March 15 she won a four-round decision over Jozette Cotton, and on June 8 (which also happened to be National Puerto Rican Day), she registered another four-round decision win, this one over Jordanne Garcia.

She has also been honored as “Prospect of the Year” by two different organizations – the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame and the New York Boxing Hall of Fame. She is now rated #9 in the super middleweight division by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

As news of this fight came, there was a dilemma, in that she had a vacation scheduled with her family. But she is solving that problem on her European trip by working out with the assistance of her son and husband, who are both boxers.

She’ll be in shape for a bout that, unlike her first two, will be contested as a middleweight, which is her natural division. She’ll have the NYPD out in force (pardon the pun), as her colleagues offer tremendous support.

Her opponent on December 17 is MELODY POPRAVAK (2-1-1, 1 KO), who also got a late start on her pro career. Popravak, originally from Blue Island, IL and now living in Snellville, GA, has spent time in New York as well, certainly long enough to get to the finals of the 2019 New York Golden Gloves, losing to Rachael Washington.

Popravak turned pro in June 2021 with a first-round TKO over Nina Gallegos. in her next bout she came up against an old nemesis, as she was beaten on a split decision by Kaitlin LaVigne, who has also beaten her as an amateur. Popravak has not been out of action long, as she beat Sonya Dreiling on a six-round decision on October 1.

As we mentioned, “Hellfire Mel,” as she is known, got a late start as a pro. She is 39 years old. But like Rodriguez, she has a life outside of boxing. Popravak has a background in accounting, graduating with a degree from Florida Gulf Coast University. She works as a Senior Finance Associate with The Ardent Companies in Atlanta.

Tickets for the December 17 show at Sony Hall are priced at $110, $160, $215 and $350 (front row), and may be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14011593.

Sony Hall is located at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel Times Square, 235 W 46th Street.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.