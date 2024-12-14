Holiday Fight Night 3 -- Solis brings the power to his fanatical following on December 17



Super middleweight JACOB SOLIS (5-0, 5 KO’s) is one of the most popular competitors who have fought at Sony Hall in Manhattan, and he’s bringing his unusually large following there once again as he goes after his sixth straight knockout as a pro.

That will be part of “Holiday Fight Night 3,” taking place on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17. It’s being presented by BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS and televised live on DAZN, the leader in live streamed boxing.

Solis started boxing at age nine, when he was in the L.A. area, and even though he took a lot of lumps early in sparring, he “toughed” his way through it and eventually fell hard for the sport.

Solis was a fighting machine, engaging in mixed martial arts as well, and like a lot of people who are interested in the fight game, about six years ago he came east, to the place that matters most – the Big Apple.

In terms of competing at the amateur level, he didn’t start doing that until he was 27, but he was very close to the action, as he took up teaching others in the gym.

He’s only recently been taking part as a pro. He made his debut a year ago, scoring a thrid-round TKO over Tevin Terrance in an action-packed bout at Sony Hall. He has fought only once at that venue, but he says that it is very special for him, because of the intimacy of the atmosphere. And he also loves the New York crowd.

Larry Goldberg, the president of Boxing Insider Promotions, believes that Solis is the ideal man to be competing at Sony, because the local people love him. He also draws from a wide range of demographics, including the female constituency.

Solis has a solid team behind him; attorney Marty Hopwood is his manager, while former pro fighter Jose Guzman is the trainer. Joining them in the corner is heavyweight boxer Josh Popper, who is perhaps best known for his relationship with pop superstar Madonna. They both work together with other fighters as well.

Solis’ last two fights have taken place in Atlantic City – a second-round knockout of Brandon Martinez on May 11 and a fourth-round stoppage of James Abraham on July 26.

Providing the opposition on Tuesday night’s show is DANIEL JEFFERSON (5-3), a St. Louis native who currently lives in nearby Florissant.

After losing three of his first four fights as a pro, he is on a four-fight winning streak. Last time out, on October 19, he won a four-round decision over Jamese Taylor III. In every one of his pro fights, he’s gone the four-round distance.

This won’t be his first time in New York City; in his pro debut he lost a four-round decision to Hossam Abdeldayem in Jamaica, Queens.

Jefferson is a stand-up boxer, but he can be kind of awkward. There’s not a lot of power to keep Solis off of him, and he paws an awful lot with the jab.

Aside from boxing, he’s fought a number of times in amateur and professional MMA as well.

Tickets for the December 17 show at Sony Hall are priced at $110, $160, $215 and $350 (front row), and may be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14011593.

Sony Hall is located at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel Times Square, 235 W 46th Street.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.



