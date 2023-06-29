Here’s the lineup for Boxing Insider’s June 29 NYC fight card

Here is the complete lineup for the June 29 boxing card at Sony Hall, presented by Boxing Insider Promotions:

8 Rounds — Junior Welterweights

Kurt Scoby

New York, NY

11-0, 9 KOs

143.1 Pounds

vs.

Hank Lundy

Philadelphia, PA

31-13-1, 14 KOs

139.8 Pounds

This could be the last chance saloon for Lundy, a 39-year-old who has been an NABF champion and a world title challenger (against Terence Crawford) but has lost five consecutive fights. He’s fought too many world-class opponents to list. And he’ll have to bank on his edge in experience against Scoby, a power puncher who passed his biggest career test with flying colors by knocking out John Mannu last time out.

8 Rounds — Junior Middleweights

Brian Ceballo

New York, NY

14-1, 7 KOs

159.8 Pounds

vs.

Mitch Louis-Charles

Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada

7-3-2, 4 KOs

153.2 Pounds

Ceballo is on the road back from his only career loss, back in San Juan against Nicklaus Flaz. He was a highly-decorated amateur, winning national titles and sporting a #1 national ranking. He has a promotional deal with Tom Loffler, who knows talent when he sees it, having guided the careers of Gennady (GGG) Golovkin and Wladimir Klitschko. Louis-Charles has the ability to surprise; he is coming off his best career win, scoring a fourth-round stoppage of 9-0 Josniel Castro in January.

8 Rounds — Junior Welterweights

Terell Bostic

Wyandach, NY

8-1, 1 KO

139.8 Pounds

vs.

Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez

Ridgewood, Queens, NY

12-0-1, 8 KOs

140.2 Pounds

Bostic beat Clay Burns on a decision at Sony Hall in April. He’s a slick boxer but does not have a lot of power. Gonzalez, nicknamed “Lefty Gunz,” is, of course, a southpaw, and has not fought since 2021, when he drew with Dakota Linger. He’s tough, fast and can punch.

6 Rounds — Welterweights

Arnold Gonzalez

New York, NY

11-0, 6 KOs

150.6 Pounds

vs.

Alejandro Munera

Medellin, Colombia

8-7-4, 7 KOs

146.2 Pounds

The personable Arnold Gonzalez looks like a star in the making, and was a sparring partner for Manny Pacquiao before he even turned pro. Munera’s record is a bit deceiving in that five of his seven defeats have come at the hands of unbeaten opponents. He comes in here on just a few days’ notice.

4 Rounds — Junior Lightweights

Raymond Cuadrado Jr.

Ridgewood, Queens, NY

7-0, 3 KOs

130.8 Pounds

vs.

Yeuri Andujar

San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

5-5-1, 3 KOs

131.4 Pounds

Known as “The Scientist,” Cuadrado is technically-sound and can hurt opponents to the body. His dad is in charge of amateur organization USA Metro Boxing in the New York area. Andujar hung tough in a fight with Pablo Cruz, possessor of a 22-4 record, boxing to a draw. In his last fight, he came off a 15-month layoff with a TKO loss to former National PAL champion Bruce Carrington.

Tickets for the June 29 show are priced at $95, $125, $200 and $325 and are available through TicketWeb. For information about tables, contact [email protected]. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with first bell slated for 7:30 PM.

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has, over the course of the last ten months, transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider’s fifth professional boxing promotion.

Sony Hall is located at 235 W 46th St. in Manhattan, at the bottom of the Paramount Hotel, directly across from the Imperial Theater.