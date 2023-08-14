Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Floyd Mayweather Helps Victims Evacuate Maui; Provides Them With Clothing, Shelter, And Food

Posted on 08/14/2023

By: Sean Crose

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly jumped in to help support the people in Maui who have been horribly impacted by raging wildfires. According to TMZ, Mayweather is personally responsible for “paying for almost 70 families to fly to safety, but also providing them with a place to stay, food to eat, and clothing to wear.” TMZ also reports: “Our sources tell us Mayweather is working with H&M to get clothing for the men, women, and children he’s assisting.”

Mayweather’s lifestyle and legal troubles over the years have often led the legendary retired fighter to be seen in a less than positive light. Yet Mayweather has been said for some time to be quite charitable while being low-key about it. In other words, he largely keeps his generous acts out of the public eye. “We reached out to Floyd for comment,” writes TMZ, “and while Mayweather confirmed the incredible deed, he said he was not looking to garner attention.”

Since retiring after besting UFC great Conor McGregor in a much watched and lucrative boxing match back in 2017, Mayweather has engaged in numerous exhibition bouts. During his professional career, the Vegas native dominated his era, earning a record of fifty wins against zero losses. Although not a thunderous performer along the lines of Mike Tyson, Mayweather fought in the ring like a walking, talking skill set, meeting and defeating numerous fellow greats, such as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo-Charlo Officially Announced For September 30th
August 9th
Boxing’s Big 2023 Continues With Emanuel Navarette Versus Oscar Valdez On Saturday Night
August 11th
Anthony Joshua Returns With Knockout Of The Year Candidate Win Over Robert Helenius
August 12th
Blood And Guts: Emanuel Navarrete Bests Oscar Valdez In A Thrilling Battle
August 13th
Boxing’s Big 2023 Continues With Emmanuel Navarette Versus Oscar Valdez On Saturday Night
August 11th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend