Floyd Mayweather Helps Victims Evacuate Maui; Provides Them With Clothing, Shelter, And Food

By: Sean Crose

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly jumped in to help support the people in Maui who have been horribly impacted by raging wildfires. According to TMZ, Mayweather is personally responsible for “paying for almost 70 families to fly to safety, but also providing them with a place to stay, food to eat, and clothing to wear.” TMZ also reports: “Our sources tell us Mayweather is working with H&M to get clothing for the men, women, and children he’s assisting.”

Mayweather’s lifestyle and legal troubles over the years have often led the legendary retired fighter to be seen in a less than positive light. Yet Mayweather has been said for some time to be quite charitable while being low-key about it. In other words, he largely keeps his generous acts out of the public eye. “We reached out to Floyd for comment,” writes TMZ, “and while Mayweather confirmed the incredible deed, he said he was not looking to garner attention.”

Since retiring after besting UFC great Conor McGregor in a much watched and lucrative boxing match back in 2017, Mayweather has engaged in numerous exhibition bouts. During his professional career, the Vegas native dominated his era, earning a record of fifty wins against zero losses. Although not a thunderous performer along the lines of Mike Tyson, Mayweather fought in the ring like a walking, talking skill set, meeting and defeating numerous fellow greats, such as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, and Oscar De La Hoya.