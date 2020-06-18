ESPN Boxing Results: Robert Rodriguez Hands Adrian Servin His First Defeat

Adrian Servin (9-1-1, 3 KOs) walked into the ring against Robert Rodriguez (8-0-1, 4 KOs) an undefeated, but he didn’t leave as one as Rodriguez scored the knockout win in the second round.

Things started off slow in the first round as neither man established a rhythm. In the second though, it was all Rodriguez as he landed a right hand to drop his man. It didn’t take long for Rodriguez to jump all over him which forced the referee to step in and call an end to the contest in the second round.