DAZN announced the launch of Saturday Fight Night on June 18, a boxing series the broadcaster says will run across a 52-week schedule and place fight nights on the platform every Saturday. The first cards under the banner are scheduled for June 20.

According to DAZN, the series is built around its existing arrangements with promoters in the United States and United Kingdom and is intended to give fans a single place to follow the sport rather than tracking events across competing schedules.

Dave Stratton, the broadcaster’s EVP of Global Marketing, addressed the format in the announcement.

“Boxing has always delivered great nights, but fans deserve more consistency in knowing where to find them and what’s at stake. Saturday Fight Night changes that. We’re giving the sport a weekly standing appointment, backed by the promoters and fighters who define it. DAZN’s promise to fans is simple: global boxing every Saturday, all year long,” Stratton said.

DAZN said United States cards will feature events from Matchroom USA, Top Rank, Golden Boy and Dmitry Salita, with additional promoters to be added. The series is positioned to run alongside The Fight series, which recently launched on TNT. The US broadcast team includes Kate Scott, Todd Grisham, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora, along with guest analysts.

In the United Kingdom, the broadcaster said cards will draw from Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions, Boxxer, MF Pro and Misfits. UK coverage will be presented by talent including Ade Oladipo, Anna Woolhouse, Tony Bellew, Carl Frampton, Adam Smith, Darren Barker and Barry Jones.

How the schedule is organized

DAZN said weekly programming is divided into three tiers. The Championship tier covers title fights, including bouts sanctioned by the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO. The Main Event tier covers non-title cards built around established names and rivalries. The Rising Stars tier focuses on younger fighters earlier in their careers.

Pay-per-view events sit outside the weekly tiers. DAZN said subscribers to its Ultimate tier will receive Saturday Fight Night programming, which it put at more than 185 fights a year, along with a minimum of 12 pay-per-view events at no additional cost.

Confirmed schedule

DAZN listed the following bouts as confirmed: