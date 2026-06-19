Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn are locked into DAZN. Fury vs. Joshua is heading to Netflix. Do the math, and the walled garden starts to look like a cage.

Stop and appreciate how strange this is.

The two most powerful promoters in the sport, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, have gone on the record to say they cannot promote Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. Not that they would rather not. That they cannot. The biggest fight boxing can make right now, and the two men who built their empires on nights exactly like it are locked out of it.

The reason is a contract, and it tells you everything about where this sport is heading.

Warren told talkSPORT that Queensberry’s UK fights run under an exclusive deal with DAZN. Fury versus Joshua is headed to Netflix, global rights, a done deal since the spring. Those two facts cannot live in the same building. In Warren’s own words, if the fight is on Netflix, “we couldn’t promote it anyway.” Hearn, he noted, is boxed into the same corner by Matchroom’s own DAZN exclusivity.

This is the walled garden doing exactly what a walled garden does.

DAZN gathered the traditional promoters under one roof and sold it as strength. Every big fight in one place. The catch nobody advertised is that the wall works in both directions. The same exclusivity that keeps your rivals out also keeps you in. The moment the sport’s marquee event moves to a mainstream platform, the promoters chained to the niche app can only watch it happen.

And make no mistake about who is driving this fight to Netflix.

The contracts were negotiated through Turki Alalshikh’s Sela, the Saudi entity that owns a controlling stake in Zuffa Boxing. Alalshikh is the money and the mover. As Hearn put it, “Turki is the fight.” The named promoters of record are still Hearn and Warren, and both have said the deals lock Zuffa out. Warren put it bluntly, telling talkSPORT the contract states Zuffa will not be allowed to promote the fight. Hearn has said the same, adding that the language specifically bars Dana White’s company from any promotional role. White has spent the last week publicly claiming he will run the show regardless.

So here is the actual picture, stripped of everyone’s spin.

The Saudi backer sets the venue, the platform, and the purse. The old-guard promoters hold a paper credit on a card they cannot broadcast. Dana White stands outside the ropes trying to attach his name to it. And cease-and-desist letters from Golden Boy and DAZN are already in the air over Zuffa’s other moves. That is not a sport its promoters control. That is a sport being moved over their heads.

The lesson underneath the squabble is simple. Depth lost to distribution. Warren and Hearn have the fighters, the history, and the relationships. What they do not have is the freedom to put the fight where the audience is. They optimized for exclusivity and woke up trapped by it.

Boxing spent years being told that gathering the sport onto one premium app was the future. This is what that future looks like. The biggest night the sport can offer is going mainstream, and the promoters who signed away their reach are the last people in boxing who can touch it.