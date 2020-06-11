ESPN Boxing Results: Adam Lopez Grinds Out Tough Decision Win Against Luis Coria

It was all action, all the time in the opener of tonight’s Top Rank card headlined by Jessie Magdaleno and Yenifel Vicente.

Featherweight contender Adam Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs) moved back into the winners circle with a victory over Luis Coria (12-2, 7 KOs). But it wasn’t easy for him to do so. Coria came into the contest swinging from the opening bell. It didn’t take Lopez long to realize that he had a dog fight on his hands and met fire with fire. He quickly adapted and pushed his man back. Much of the contest played out in a phone booth with both men having their moments.

In the end, Lopez did just enough to leave out the back door with a majority decision victory. The judges scoring the contest gave in their scorecards which read 95-95 while the remaining two judges had it 96-94 in favor of Lopez.

