Caleb Plant: “I Want A Rematch With Canelo”

By: Sean Crose

He may not have been the most flashy of Canelo Alvarez’ opponents, but there was no doubt Caleb Plant was legit competition when he and Canelo squared off for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. Truth be told, Plant composed himself well in the bout. Canelo, however, was a man in his prime, one who was on a spectacular seven fight, three year winning streak. The red haired star was, simply put, not to be denied. A brutal fistic assault in the eleventh round put Plant down and out. That was back in November of last year.

Suffice to say, a lot has changed since that time. Plant and his wife Jordan welcomed a baby girl last summer. Plant also has a ring return lined up for October 15th when the 30 year old will face former word champion Anthony Dirrell. Yet things are changed for Canelo as well. After besting Plant in November, he lost for the first time since 2013 when he challenged Dmitry Bivol for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title the following May. Then, just last week, Canelo was criticized in some circles for not stopping aging arch rival Gennady Golovkin in their third fight.

Now, as his return gets closer, Plant has been asked if he’d be interested in facing Canelo a second time. “That wasn’t my best camp going into that fight,” he said to FightHype of last year’s battle with Canelo, “but regardless that’s not the reason I lost. I lost because I got caught with a great shot and I got stopped.” Plant made it clear in the interview, however, that he wants to meet Canelo in the ring again. “I want a rematch with Canelo,” the 21-1 fighter said. “If I have to pick up every last top super middleweight in the division to get to that, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Although fans may not be clamoring for a second Canelo-Plant fight, the Tennessee native is still one of the top super middleweights in the world. Although the hard hitting David Benavidez is seen as a serious match for Canelo, the popular Canelo may well be heading for a rematch with Bivol his next fight. Besides, Canelo may also need surgery on his hand before he returns to the ring. That means he may not be fighting at super middleweight again for a while. And it seems that Plant a is man whose willing, at least for the time being, to be patient.