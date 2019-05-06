Canelo Alvarez: Face Of Boxing And The Best In The World

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) didn’t just prove that he is the best Middleweight in his division but, he also showed that he is the best fighter in the world.

This past Saturday night on Cinco De Mayo, Canelo successfully defeated Daniel Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs). The win added yet another title around the Mexican superstar’s waist. Canelo now holds the WBA, WBC, IBF and Ring magazine Middleweight titles.

For as great as Canelo has been in his career, there has always been a few lingering question marks. His resume is filled with wins over great fighters, this is true. However, it is also filled with a bit of controversy as well. Wins over Erislandy Lara and Gennady Golovkin (GGG) are sometimes questions. Favorable judging has also been the narrative surrounding the three division world champion. Some have questioned his place amongst the elite of the boxing world today. These anecdotes can be put to bed.

Now former, IBF Middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs is a great fighter, one that provided Canelo the platform to showcase that he is the best in the world.

Jacobs has the full package. The power to stop any boxer dead in their tracks, and the boxing ability to out skill them as well. You name it and Jacobs possesses it. Although their fight which took place in front of over 20,000 fans at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada was a nip and tuck affair, Alvarez dominated for long stretches and made it clear who the better fighter was.

We all understand what happens now. Canelo will be given no opportunity to enjoy his victory, instead the immediate question will be, who should he take on next? Canelo will have no shortage of opponents to choose from.

Undefeated WBO title holder Demetrius Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs) is a name that has been on the tongue’s of many of the fans. He may not be the biggest name but he very well could be the biggest threat. How about Jermall Charlo? Not only does he also boast an unblemished record consisting of 28 wins with 21 stoppages but he also holds the mandatory position for Canelo’s WBC title.

Last but certainly not least is GGG. There is a reason why the former unified champion was in attendance this past Saturday night. A third installment between these two would certainly present fireworks once again.

Whomever the Mexican megastar takes on next will undoubtedly present him with a challenge. That aforementioned challenge is one that he will be well equip for.

Canelo Alvarez has been the face of boxing for a number of years now. He was also considered one of the very best fighters in the world. However, with his penchant to not only take on but defeat the best fighters out there, he has now elevated himself to another level. His victory over Daniel Jacobs has now cemented him as the best fighter in the entire world.