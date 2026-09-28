Premier amateur boxing tournament marks the official qualifier for the USA Boxing National Championships in December

NEW YORK, NY (Press Release) The USA Boxing Metropolitan Association (USA Boxing Metro) today announced the launch of the 2026 Metropolitan Championships, kicking off on Friday, October 2, 2026. As one of the most prestigious regional amateur boxing tournaments in the nation, this high-stakes competition serves as the direct qualifier for Elite Open division athletes competing to earn their spot at the USA Boxing National Championships this December.

The multi-week tournament will take place across prominent member clubs throughout the New York Metropolitan area, featuring top-tier amateur contenders showcasing their dedication, discipline, and athleticism.

Tournament Formats and Division Structure

To ensure competitive balance and maximize athletic opportunity, USA Boxing Metro employs distinct tournament structures across division tiers.

Elite Open Division: Double Elimination. The top-tier Elite competitors will fight under a rigorous double-elimination structure, ensuring the region’s most resilient and qualified boxers secure passage to the USA Boxing National Championships in December.

All other participating divisions, including Senior Male, Novice, and Junior divisions, will compete under a standard single-elimination bracket system, where victory is necessary in every bout to advance through the championship ladder.

Community Anchor Partnership: Resorts World New York City

USA Boxing Metro proudly extends its sincere gratitude to Resorts World New York City for partnering with the organization and generously providing complimentary venue space to showcase its athletes on October 17 and October 18.

Resorts World NYC continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to local youth and athletic development during an exciting transition period as it expands community resources and investments across Queens and the broader metropolitan area.

Official Tournament Schedule and Host Venues

Below is the complete schedule of dates, host venues, weigh-in times, and show times for the 2026 Metropolitan Championships.

Date Venue / Host Gym Weigh-In Show Time Fri 10/02 Ardon Sweet Science 5:00 PM 7:00 PM Sat 10/03 APJ Boxing / Gold’s Gym LaGrange 11:00 AM 1:00 PM Fri 10/09 Church Street Boxing Gym 5:00 PM 7:00 PM Sat 10/10 Bronx Legends Boxing Academy 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Sat 10/17 Resorts World NYC (Community Feature) 12:00 PM 2:00 PM Sun 10/18 Resorts World NYC (Community Feature) 12:00 PM 2:00 PM Fri 10/23 Gotham Gym 5:00 PM 7:00 PM Sat 10/24 Gleason’s Gym 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Fri 10/30 Sweatbox Boxing Fitness 5:00 PM 7:00 PM Sat 10/31 Eastern Queens Arena 1:00 PM 3:00 PM Sat 11/07 John’s Boxing Gym 11:00 AM 2:00 PM

About USA Boxing Metropolitan Association

USA Boxing Metropolitan Association (USA Boxing Metro) is the local governing body for amateur boxing under USA Boxing, Inc. Serving athletes, coaches, and member clubs across the New York metropolitan area, USA Boxing Metro provides safe, regulated, and competitive opportunities for youth and adult boxers to develop athletic excellence, discipline, sportsmanship, and personal growth.

Supporting Sponsors and Community Partners

The 2026 Metropolitan Championships are proudly supported by community partners dedicated to advancing local athletics: USA Boxing Metro, Superare, Resorts World NYC, Konquer Club, Millions.co, and Sting.