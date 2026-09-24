Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is set for Friday, December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Netflix. It took eight months, three countries, four stadiums and at least four public declarations that the fight was dead. Here is how it happened, with dates.

April 11. Fury outpoints Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua is at ringside. Fury takes the microphone and calls him out. Joshua does not get in the ring, but talks accelerate immediately afterward.

April 27. The fight is signed. Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger reports the agreement, and Eddie Hearn confirms it on Instagram: “Signed, sealed, delivered. AJ v Fury is on.” Turki Alalshikh posts his own version: “To my friends in Great Britain. It’s happening. It’s signed.” The fight is announced for the fourth quarter of 2026 on Netflix. No date. No venue.

July 24. Fury stops Mariusz Wach in the seventh round in Pattaya, Thailand.

July 25. Joshua knocks out Kristian Prenga in the second round in Jeddah, after being dropped twice in the first.

Mid-August. The venue fight begins. Sela and Netflix push for Madison Square Garden on November 20, arguing for an American window. Joshua’s camp refuses, pointing to a contract signed for a UK venue. Matchroom sends Sela an addendum with terms for crossing the Atlantic, including additional money to offset US taxes.

August 21. Fury’s first Instagram declaration that the fight is in trouble, accusing Joshua and Hearn of wanting more money and listing the boxing, darts and snooker business the Hearn family has done with Riyadh.

September 1. Hearn tells BoxingScene the addendum has been answered and Joshua has been paid for the Prenga fight, but says Matchroom does not want the fight in America. Fury posts a mocked-up Madison Square Garden poster.

September 2. Hearn tells Ariel Helwani the situation will be resolved “one way or the other” within 48 hours.

September 3. Hearn posts a Wembley poster captioned “Sign the contract? We already have.” Hours later he draws a red line on camera: no Dana White, no Zuffa Boxing, no TKO involvement, or there is no fight. That evening he says Joshua is standing firm on the UK.

September 4. Fury says he is moving on, calling Joshua a coward. Later, he thanks White publicly for trying to get the fight over the line and says he would welcome him in his corner.

September 5. Hearn says at Croke Park that TKO went around him to approach Joshua directly with more money and a 90-minute deadline to accept an American fight, and that a legal letter will follow. He puts the chances of a UK venue at 60 percent.

September 6. Fury declares the fight off on Instagram and calls out Oleksandr Usyk for a November trilogy instead. Dan Rafael responds that Fury has a signed contract he cannot simply walk away from.

September 7. Usyk’s manager Sergey Lapin dismisses the idea, saying serious intentions come with concrete offers rather than statements in the press. Fury’s backup plan closes.

September 4 to 10. Wembley is explored and fails. The stadium’s curfew can reportedly be extended only to 1am, and organizers want a later start to land the main event in American prime time. London Mayor Sadiq Khan publicly backs bringing the fight to the capital, but the clock does not work.

September 10. Rafael reports Cardiff has emerged, citing sources involved. The Principality Stadium has a retractable roof, a boxing capacity of 78,000, and precedent for late starts: Joe Calzaghe fought Mikkel Kessler there at roughly 2am in 2007 to suit an American broadcaster.

September 11. Rafael reports Netflix will still stage the show in the UK, at a reduced license fee, and that everyone involved will take a little less money. Dates discussed are November 28, December 4 and December 11.

September 12 to 16. White goes public, saying Hearn has hurt the fight, that a UK date means less money, and that he is close to walking away. Barry Hearn tells IFL TV that Matchroom is gambling the future of the company to keep the fight at home, and that they are upsetting the Saudis, Netflix and TKO to do it.

September 17. Rafael reports December 11 in Cardiff as the target, pending permits.

September 20. The Athletic reports Fury has agreed to fight in the UK, with sign-off still needed from Netflix, Turki Alalshikh and Sela.

September 24. Alalshikh confirms it: Fury vs. Joshua, December 11, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, live on Netflix, presented alongside The Ring. Matchroom releases the poster.

Still outstanding: the official start time, expected to fall in the small hours of Saturday morning UK time to reach American prime time, and the undercard. BoxingScene reported this week that Netflix wants Manny Pacquiao against Shakur Stevenson as a second main event, with no bout agreements delivered to either fighter yet.

Joshua is 30-4 with 27 knockouts. Fury is 36-2-1 with 25 stoppages. Seventy-eight days to go.