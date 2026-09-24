By Larry Goldberg

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is official for Friday, December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Netflix.

Glengarry Glen Ross is a 1992 film about a room full of real estate salesmen fighting over a stack of premium sales leads. Alec Baldwin walks in, tells them the prizes for the month, and the whole movie turns on one idea: the leads are gold, and the only thing that matters is whether you can close. First prize is a Cadillac. Second prize is a set of steak knives. Third prize is you’re fired.

Earlier this month, with this fight dying in public, I laid out the Glengarry leads Eddie Hearn was holding and said time would tell whether he won the Cadillac or the steak knives. This is the sequel to that column, and it is column six after five straight torchings. I am not taking back a word of those. He still closed.

Look at what this close survived. A signed UK clause on one side and the deepest pockets in sports on the other, with Netflix and Madison Square Garden pulling hard for New York. Fury declaring the fight dead on Instagram, repeatedly, then calling out Oleksandr Usyk instead. A 48-hour deadline Eddie set on himself, on the record, and blew straight through. And Dana White telling a room full of reporters that Eddie was not capable of doing this.

Most promoters never get a deal like this to lose. Eddie had one, nearly lost it in public, and walked it back across the line. “Get them to sign on the line which is dotted.” He did.

For a month he looked like Shelley Levene, the old closer on a cold streak, begging the office for one good lead. They had written The Machine off. He reminded them why the name stuck.

A correction, while I am handing out prizes. Weeks ago I cast Dana White as Moss, the salesman who could not earn the leads so he robbed the office. Wrong character. Dana was never one of the salesmen in that room. He was Baldwin. He walked in, flashed the watch, told everyone they were losers, collected a public thank you from Fury for a deal he was not even in, said he did not care where the fight landed, and drove off before the contest was decided. Blake does not compete for the Cadillac. He never has to.

David Mamet wrote that office in 1983 and it explained this month better than anyone with a press credential did, including me. He was not writing about real estate. He was writing about men whose whole identity rides on the next close, spending somebody else’s money.

Now the car, because both sides are going to describe the same vehicle very differently.

Dana was shopping for a brand new Escalade with every package on it. Madison Square Garden, American prime time, Netflix at full price, the biggest heavyweight event in a decade with his fingerprints on a deal he negotiated himself. Eddie drove off with a very nice pre-owned Cadillac. Air conditioning, 50,000 miles, runs beautiful, looks great in the driveway.

Two things about the money are true at once, and they have to sit together or the story comes out wrong. Hearn says Joshua was offered probably eight figures more to move the fight to America and turned it down, and that the New York version would have cost his fighter a large share of the purse in US taxes anyway. That is a man refusing a bigger number to keep a term.

At the same time, the version that got made came in lighter. Netflix is reported to be paying a reduced license fee for a UK show, and Dan Rafael reported that everyone involved will take a little less to make it work. So Eddie would not sell the clause, and the fight he kept is worth less than the one he would not take. He won the argument by making the prize smaller, which is a real thing salesmen do when the alternative is no sale at all. Sometimes the close is the concession.

There is one group that paid for this and never got a vote. December 11 is a Friday, two weeks before Christmas, with ring walks expected after midnight and the first bell reported for 1am so America gets its window. Hotels near the ground sold out before the fight was announced. Eddie spent six weeks saying this fight belonged to the British public. It does. They just have to take Friday off work, pay Christmas rates, and stay up past one in the morning for a bell time set in New York.

And then there is the clause, which came apart on announcement day, or did not, depending on who you ask. For six weeks Eddie’s red line was that Dana White, Zuffa Boxing and its parent company TKO would have no involvement, or there would be no fight. The official release says Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and Dana White will collaborate to promote the event, and it carries a quote from White himself about the winner taking a significant place in heavyweight history. Within minutes, Hearn told the Independent that White is not involved at all and that he has the word of Sela and Alalshikh on it.

He went further on IFL TV. “When I saw the press release, I just couldn’t stop pissing myself,” he said, accusing White of getting his own name included so he could call himself the promoter, and adding that there are “loads of battles to come on that because that ain’t happening either.” He also said he would be speaking to Netflix “just to remind them of their contractual obligations.”

So the announcement of the biggest fight in British boxing came with an argument about who is promoting it, and a promoter telling the world’s largest streamer it had breached an agreement in its own press release. Add in that Netflix reportedly wants Manny Pacquiao against Shakur Stevenson as a second main event, and Stevenson is promoted by Zuffa Boxing, which Alalshikh owns 60 percent of.

Whatever the contract says about promotional rights on the bout itself, Zuffa is in the release, likely on the card, and in the till. Nobody has published terms, and nobody needs to. A man named in the release as a promotional partner is a man getting paid. Eddie won the country. Whether he won this is being argued in public as we speak.

Which is the difference between the fight and the event, and Eddie has been careful about that distinction all month. Every promise he made was kept to the letter and not one of them meant quite what the fans heard. The UK turned out to be Wales. Not moving turned out to mean moving everything except the country. And no TKO involvement turned out to mean no TKO on one line of one contract, while Dana White’s name sits in the announcement release. That is not lying. That is selling. Baldwin would have recognised it instantly.

So give him the credit he has earned, in the right size. Matchroom is the last independent in this sport with a genuine star, a long-term television deal, and a willingness to take a public beating rather than fold to the money. Almost everybody else is taking the checks, aging out, or too small to matter. Eddie just landed Joshua vs. Fury on British soil after being told for six weeks it was impossible, including by me.

Which brings us to the bill, because it is not settled. On The Stomping Ground he said TKO would be served with a legal letter for going around him to his own fighter. He has said publicly he should be suing Dana White for trying to stage the fight in New York. His own father told IFL TV that Matchroom is gambling the future of the company, and that they are upsetting the Saudis, Netflix and TKO to do it.

Turki decides who gets Riyadh dates. Netflix decides who gets the next global window. Dana is already saying warmly that he has no problem working with DAZN, which happens to be Matchroom’s broadcaster. Eddie won December 11. Every person he spent September fighting will be in the room when 2027 gets scheduled, and one of them is already in the press release.

So price the car honestly. Eddie kept Britain, which was the only term ever actually written down. He gave up Wembley, he gave up full price, and he gave up the bell time to keep it. That is the pre-owned Cadillac, and the building already knew how to do the late hours, because Joe Calzaghe fought Mikkel Kessler under that roof in the early hours of the morning in 2007 to suit an American broadcaster. The workaround was sitting in Wales the whole time. And by Hearn’s own account, the man who paid the most for it was Anthony Joshua, who turned down eight figures without giving a single interview about it.

You had the leads, Eddie. You had the Glengarry leads.

And you closed.