By Larry Goldberg

There is a scene in Glengarry Glen Ross that every salesman, every promoter, and every guy who ever worked a phone knows by heart. Alec Baldwin walks into a room full of real estate salesmen, flashes a watch worth more than their cars, and delivers the most brutal motivational speech ever put on film. The message boils down to three letters. A, B, C. “Always be closing.” The leads are not the problem. The problem is the men holding them.

Eddie, this one is for you. “Put that coffee down.” You know who the coffee is for.

Because as of Tuesday, Joshua vs. Fury is back on the desk.

I am, believe it or not, an Eddie Hearn fan. I was at his early American press conferences when he told us he was going to take over American boxing, and I never thought I would write five columns in a row torching the guy. But here we are, because I wrote about him launching a talent agency to fight Dana White, then about Dana welcoming him to the booking agent club, then about him taking his ball and going home, then about his claim that the media criticizing him is bought and paid for. Five columns. One man. He keeps earning them.

Now, in the movie, the salesmen all have the same excuse. “The leads are weak.” Every guy who cannot close says it. And Baldwin’s answer is the answer of every closer who ever lived. The leads are not weak. You’re weak.

So let me lay out the leads Eddie is holding, because these are the premium leads. The Glengarry leads. He has a signed deal with a UK clause protecting his fighter. He has Saudi money behind it, the deepest pockets the sport has ever seen. He has Netflix ready to put it in front of hundreds of millions of homes. He has a November date and Madison Square Garden with its hand raised. The biggest fight in British boxing history, a decade in the making, one document away.

And to be fair, Eddie’s defense was never nothing. The fight is signed. Moving it to New York cuts into his fighter’s money, and nobody can just walk away from a contract. Fine. But the job was never to stand on the contract. The job was to close the move. Matchroom sent Sela an addendum for the switch to New York, the paper that turns a venue fight into a fight, and for two weeks it sat unanswered while Fury screamed on Instagram and said the quiet part out loud. The fight did not look like it was going to happen, and in his telling it came down to Eddie and AJ wanting more money. He even itemized it. The boxing deals. The darts deals. The snooker deals.

Then Tuesday happened. Hearn told BoxingScene the reply to the addendum arrived, Joshua has been paid for the Prenga fight, and everyone is moving forward amicably. He still says they do not want the fight in America. He also says he understands why everyone else does. Read that sentence twice. That is not a man standing on a clause. That is a man who just heard the customer say maybe.

Which means the addendum is now the dotted line. “Get them to sign on the line which is dotted.” That is the whole job. That is the only job.

And Dana? Dana is Moss. He did not wait for the good leads. He walked in and took Conor Benn out of Eddie’s stable with one phone call. Robbed the office in broad daylight and did not even wear gloves. He is still out there, and TKO has already asked whether he can be involved in this fight. Eddie asked why. The answer is that Moss never stops working the office.

Here is the part that should still sting. Eddie was central casting for this era. If you were building the promoter to stand up to the machine, to go toe to toe with Dana White and Zuffa and TKO, you would build Eddie Hearn. Handsome, quick, fearless on a microphone, backed by a real company with real history. Dana vs. Eddie was the storyline boxing needed. Instead, Frank Warren spent August looking like the man carrying that mantle. Frank. The guy Eddie spent years dismissing.

You know how the prizes work. First prize is the Cadillac. “Second prize is a set of steak knives.” And third prize? “Third prize is you’re fired.” For two weeks Eddie was auditioning for third. Tuesday put him back in the running for first.

Joshua used to call himself the landlord. The property is not in foreclosure anymore. It is back on the market, the buyer is at the table, and the man holding the pen is the same one who has spent a decade telling us he is the best closer in the business.

Fights like this come along maybe once a decade. This one is signed, funded, dated, and back in negotiation for Madison Square Garden.

The lesson has been on the chalkboard the whole time.

You have the leads, Eddie. You have the Glengarry leads.

Time will tell if you win the Cadillac or the steak knives.