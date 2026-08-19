By Larry Goldberg

Dana White was asked about Eddie Hearn after Tuesday’s Contender Series show, and he gave the answer that is now all over your timeline.

“I stopped listening to Eddie Hearn about three months ago. Is there anybody more full of shit than this guy?”

I like Eddie Hearn. I always have. I enjoy the back and forth with him and Dana as much as anyone in this sport. It is great theater. But somebody has to say the quiet part out loud, so I will.

Eddie, you lost.

Dana White outranks you now. Turki Alalshikh had a choice between the two of you, and he picked Dana. That is the whole story. Everything else is noise.

And remember, this is the same Eddie Hearn who told us back in March, in his own words, “If you asked me to clean your shoes, I’ll clean your shoes.” He said it about Turki. He said it on camera. The man told the world he would wash Turki’s feet if asked. He explained afterward that he was just being honest about knowing his position.

Eddie, you know your position. You announced it yourself. So allow me to play Billy Batts for a minute, because somebody has to say it.

Now go home and get your shine box.

Look at the sequence. Dana went on Sky Sports and said the venue and television deals for Fury vs. Joshua are done. His words: “I did the deal for the venue, that’s why I know where the venue is.” He said TKO did the television deal. He said TKO did everything.

Eddie’s response? He told About Boxing he should be suing Dana White for using his client to do a venue deal. He told iFL TV, “You didn’t do the venue deal because there’s no agreement on the venue, mate.”

Mate. Read the room. Dana is not even taking your calls anymore. He tuned you out in the spring and told the world about it Tuesday night.

This is the same Dana White who called Eddie a “p***y” back in April, the same insult that had Eddie accepting a fight that was never going to happen and talking about 30 million dollar paydays. Dana insults him in public, walks fights back in public, and dictates venues in public. And Eddie keeps showing up to negotiate through interviews.

Here is the thing nobody wants to say. Eddie is barking orders like he is the promoter of this event. He is not. The saying goes that he who has the money makes the rules. Turki has the money. Dana is Turki’s guy. Netflix is Turki’s platform. And as I wrote last week, this fight is New York or nowhere. The money already decided.

Eddie even admitted it himself this week. Fury has agreed to fight in America. Joshua has not, yet. And what is Eddie doing about it? He is “talking through a roadmap” of changing the deal. That is not a promoter calling shots. That is a man negotiating the terms of his own surrender.

I learned this lesson the hard way, and I learned it with no money. I am a small guy in this business. I promote club shows. I fight for every dollar of every budget on every card. Turki does not know my name and his money has never touched one of my shows. When the venue has the leverage, the venue makes the rules. When the network has the leverage, the network makes the rules. I do not get to pretend otherwise, because pretending costs me shows. It is why I lose fights.

But Eddie is not me. Eddie is a billionaire. Matchroom is a global empire built by Barry Hearn, one of the greatest promoters who ever lived. So Eddie actually has a choice that I never get. If he does not like Turki’s rules, he can make his own bid. He just wants Turki’s money. Make a legitimate bid. Match the site fee. Fund the purses. Stage Fury vs. Joshua at Wembley with Matchroom’s checkbook and call every shot in the building.

He will not do that. Because the math does not work, and Eddie knows the math better than anyone. Which leaves exactly one other option. Take the fee. Deliver the fighter. Say thank you.

One of my friends and mentors in this business is Lou DiBella. People who do not like Lou have thrown a term at him for years. They say he is just a booking agent now. It is meant as an insult. Booking agent. The guy who delivers the talent and collects a percentage while somebody else runs the show.

Well, guess what. So is Eddie.

Everybody at the top of this sport taking Riyadh Season money, and that is just about everybody at the top, is a booking agent for Turki now. Some collect bigger fees than others. The difference is that some of them know it, and one of them is threatening lawsuits over it.

This is not personal, Eddie. You are still one of the best to ever do this. Matchroom has carried a massive share of the load in boxing for years while other outfits coasted. You built stars, you filled stadiums, and you made fighters rich. All of that is true.

And none of it matters at this table. Turki chose Dana. The venue is chosen. The network is chosen. Your client signed for the fight. Put up the same money Turki is putting up, or collect your twenty five percent and give us the fights.

Those are the only two choices. I know, because those are the choices I live with every single show.

He who has the money makes the rules. Everybody else is a booking agent. You said it yourself, Eddie. You are not too proud to know your position.

So go home and get your shine box. And give us the fight. Because that is all any of us actually want. We want the fight.

Welcome to the “booking agent” club, Eddie. Lou saved you a seat.