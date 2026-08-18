By: Sean Crose

“Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief,” said former heavyweight titlist Wladimir Klitschko on Tuesday after the loss of his ex-fiance Hayden Panettiere over the weekend. Panettiere was the mother of Klitschko’s daughter. A tragic figure, Panettiere starred in popular shows like Nashville and Heroes. She was also a talented country music artist.

“The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply,” Klitschko continued. “She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.” Panettiere gave custody of her daughter to Klitschko after suffering through severe postpartum depression.

They were an odd appearing, the petite American star and the towering European champion. Yet the partnership was strong enough for the couple to produce a child in 2014. Kaya lives in Europe primarily in the Ukraine, her father’s homeland

Klitschko stated Panettiere “built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives.” Naturally Klitschko sees his daughter as his top priority.

“To our daughter Kaya,” he stated, “I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.” The once dominating champion then focused on the tragic nature of his former fiance’s life and passing.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden’s parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today,” he said. “Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.”

“I ask everyone to please respect our family’s feelings and privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” he added. “For now, this is all I wish to say.” Klitschko closed the message with words of gratitude. “Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences,” he said. “Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace. #WeLoveYouHayden.”

A former child Star Panettiere was open about her battles with mental illness and substance abuse. Despite her personal struggles Panettiere did indeed have a personal relationship with her daughter. They reportedly spoke on the phone, online and in person. Still it troubled the star that she had to engage in unconventional methods in order to be in contact with her child.

“I grieve that I’m not the mother I thought I’d be,” she said, via the BBC, “and definitely not the mother I want to be. Trust me, no one should ever have to raise a child on FaceTime.” By all appearances, Klitschko is a responsible parent who raises his offspring well. That of course is not always the case in the world of celebrities. In the case of Panettiere, however, it appears that her daughter is in good hands. Indeed, along with his statement on Panettiere passing Klitschko included a picture of himself, Panettiere and their daughter.

Although no official cause of death has been given Panettiere we said to have died from cardiac arrest in South Carolina over the weekend. The cardiac arrest may have stemmed from an overdose, though again, no official cause of death has been given to the public by authorities. Although Panettiere’s battles were, often by her own choice, open for the world to see, her death still came as a shock. She was after all only 36 years old when she passed. A former boyfriend.. not Klitschko … is said to have been present when the troubled star died. Despite the presence of medical emergency officials, Panettiere was declared deceased before she could be taken to a hospital.