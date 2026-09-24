Netflix, The Ring and Dana White confirmed Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua for Friday, December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Thursday. The fight streams live globally on Netflix at no additional cost to members, with UK memberships starting at £7.99 a month. A press conference is set for Tuesday, September 30 at British Airways Arc in Olympia, London, beginning at 6pm.

The full announcement, as distributed to media, appears below.

TYSON FURY VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TO COLLIDE IN GENERATION-DEFINING HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN AT PRINCIPALITY STADIUM IN CARDIFF, WALES, STREAMING LIVE ON NETFLIX FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

In partnership with HE Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and Dana White, the fight card will feature marquee fighters from around the world alongside one of boxing’s most anticipated heavyweight clashes

HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, today confirmed that Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) will finally meet in one of the most anticipated heavyweight boxing events of this generation, streaming live globally on Friday, December 11 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

HE Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and Dana White will collaborate to promote this historic showdown that will stream live on Netflix globally to its 325+ million members at no additional cost.

The event will also feature a star-studded undercard with marquee fighters from around the world, further underscoring the global scale of the event. Undercard bouts will be announced at a later date.

Widely regarded as two of the defining heavyweights of their era, Fury and Joshua have spent years atop the sport, collecting world championships and fueling one of boxing’s most anticipated rivalries. Now, they will finally meet at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, bringing the long-awaited heavyweight showdown to one of the UK’s largest stadiums.

Fury and Joshua are both familiar to Netflix audiences, having each headlined major live boxing events on the service. Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in one of Netflix’s biggest live sporting events, while Fury’s unanimous decision over Arslanbek Makhmudov was streamed live to audiences around the world. Now, two of boxing’s biggest stars will meet for the first time—exclusively on Netflix.

Beyond the ring, Fury is also featured on Netflix’s hit docuseries At Home with the Furys, and a definitive documentary chronicling his life and career set to premiere later this year.

Ahead of the December showdown, Fury and Joshua will participate in a press conference on September 30 at British Airways Arc in London. More details to be shared at a later time.

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “Two of the best heavyweights of this generation, finally in the ring together. This will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, I am very happy to make this fight happen for the fans.”

Dana White said: “For more than a decade, boxing fans have been clamoring for the heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Together, they bring 66 wins, 52 knockouts and multiple heavyweight world titles into the ring. On December 11, two of the biggest heavyweights of this generation finally collide– and the winner will take a significant place in heavyweight history.”

Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Global Live Sports & Entertainment at Netflix, said: “Fury vs. Joshua is a fight years in the making between two of boxing’s biggest stars. It has the rivalry, the stakes and the scale to capture the attention of sports fans around the world. Bringing massive live moments like this to a global audience is exactly what we want to do at Netflix, and we can’t wait for members everywhere to experience it live.”

About The Ring:

Since its acquisition by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh in November 2024, The Ring has entered a new era, reinforcing its status as boxing’s most legendary and authoritative voice. The magazine has showcased many of the sport’s biggest fights and most iconic moments, most recently Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios at the T-Mobile Arena, Shakur Stevenson vs Teofimo Lopez at a sold out Madison Square Garden, British boxing’s most talked about match-up between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, as well as the legacy-defining showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in Las Vegas, often described as “the fight of the century.” The Ring delivers world-class global coverage with unrivalled access to boxing’s top stars. Building on its rich heritage, the magazine continues to document the sport at the highest level whilst shaping the present and preserving the legacy of boxing.

About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.