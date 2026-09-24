Minutes after Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua was confirmed for December 11 in Cardiff, the promotion was already in dispute over who is promoting it, with Eddie Hearn saying he will take the matter up with Netflix directly.

The official announcement distributed by Netflix states that Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and Dana White will collaborate to promote the event, and it carries a quote from White. ESPN reported the fight will be promoted by Ring Magazine in partnership with White.

Hearn disputes it. Speaking to IFL TV, the Matchroom boss said there is still a lot to sort out around the fight and that he would be speaking to Netflix “just to remind them of their contractual obligations.” He told the Independent separately that he has the word of Sela and Alalshikh that White will have no role.

He was blunter elsewhere in the same interview, saying that when he saw the press release he “just couldn’t stop pissing myself,” accusing White of getting his own name included so he could call himself the promoter, and telling him he had lost and should give it up. On the release language itself, Hearn said there are “loads of battles to come on that because that ain’t happening either.”

He also cast doubt on the press conference. A media alert issued Thursday by The Ring and Netflix set it for Tuesday, September 30 at British Airways Arc in London, with accreditation closing at noon Monday. Hearn said the two sides are supposed to hold it next week but that he is not sure whether it will happen, because there are a few things still being ironed out.

It is the continuation of a dispute that ran through September. Hearn spent weeks insisting Joshua’s contract barred White, Zuffa Boxing and TKO from involvement, at one point saying on camera that there would otherwise be no fight. White repeatedly told reporters he would be the promoter.

Neither Sela, The Ring nor Netflix has publicly responded. The fight remains set for the Principality Stadium on December 11, streaming live on Netflix, with the undercard to be announced.