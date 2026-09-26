Johnny Fisher got the hometown win Saturday night at Copper Box Arena in London, but he had to work for it. The Romford heavyweight took a majority decision over Belgium’s Michael Pirotton in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 11, with scores of 98-92 and 96-95 for Fisher and a third card even at 95-95.

Pirotton, a 6-foot-5 underdog who had never been dropped, made it to the final bell and pushed Fisher through ten physical rounds. Fisher improves to 15-1 (12 KOs) in his Zuffa Boxing debut, one year after Dave Allen stopped him in the same building. Pirotton falls to 12-3.

In the co-feature, Radivoje Kalajdzic scored a knockdown in the tenth round on his way to a unanimous decision over Craig Richards. All three judges had it 97-92. Kalajdzic moves to 31-3 and Richards drops to 20-5-1 in one of the better scraps on the card.

Here are the full results from Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Main Card

Heavyweight, 10 rounds: Johnny Fisher (15-1) def. Michael Pirotton (12-3) by majority decision (98-92, 96-95, 95-95)

Light Heavyweight, 10 rounds: Radivoje Kalajdzic (31-3) def. Craig Richards (20-5-1) by unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 97-92). Kalajdzic dropped Richards in the tenth round.

Middleweight, 10 rounds: Lee Cutler (17-2) def. Louis Greene (19-5) by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 97-93)

Super Lightweight, 6 rounds: Kayla Allen def. Edina Kiss by TKO (corner stoppage), Round 3, 2:00. Allen was making her pro debut.

Middleweight, 10 rounds: Leo Ruiz (18-1) def. Cesar Mateo Tapia (18-1-1) by unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94, 96-94). Ruiz handed Tapia his first pro loss, breaking him down with body work in the second half of the fight.

Super Welterweight, 6 rounds: Alex MacMillan (5-0) def. Guillaume Azagier by TKO, Round 2, 0:32. MacMillan dropped Azagier twice in the first round before the corner threw the towel in the second.

Prelims

Cruiserweight, 8 rounds: Rogelio Romero def. Aurel Ignat by TKO, Round 3, 2:12. Both unbeaten cruiserweights were hurt in a wild fight before Romero landed a clean left hook to end it.

Featherweight, 8 rounds: Alexis de la Cerda (10-0) def. Cain Lewis by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-74)

Lightweight, 4 rounds: Fred Pullen def. Leonardo Faretina by points (40-35). Pullen dropped Faretina in the second round in his pro debut.