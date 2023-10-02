Listen Now:  
Terence Crawford To Jermell Charlo: “You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself”

Posted on 10/02/2023

By: Sean Crose


“You went out sad,” undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford tweeted at Jermell Charlo this past weekend after Charlo lost a wide decision to undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. “Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself.” Crawford wasn’t the only one critical of Charlo’s failed, defense-minded performance. The internet was abuzz with fans complaining of Charlo’s lack of aggression. Still, the Crawford comments were particularly potent, as Charlo had expressed interest in facing Crawford in a post-fight interview on Saturday. “I want to fight Terence Crawford,” he stated

Apparently Crawford wasn’t keen on the idea. “Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo,” he stated in another tweet, “he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.” Indeed, Crawford saved his compliments for Canelo himself. “Congratulations @Canelo you made the so called lion look like a baby cub,” he tweeted. Whatever the reason for Charlo’s defeat on Saturday (aside from the fact that Canelo is an extraordinary fighter), the man’s reputation has clearly taken a hit as a direct result.

Ironically enough, the world of boxing is now buzzing about the possibility of a fight between Crawford and Canelo. That might be an even greater leap for Crawford than the two weight division jump Charlo made to fight Canelo. While a bout between the two undisputed stars would be fascinating, the fact that Canelo is a super middleweight and Crawford is a welterweight means the size difference between the two men would be considerable – even at a catchweight. Still, it seems Crawford would plan to fight more offensively than Charlo did, which would make things interesting at the very least – if not downright dangerous.

