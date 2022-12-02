Listen Now:  
Julio Cesar Martinez: “Like My Colleague Canelo, I’m Going For All The Belts”

Posted on 12/02/2022

By: Sean Crose

“We weren’t expecting this fight, but we were preparing for any type of fighter, a technical boxer, a come-forward fighter,” says WBC featherweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez. “Now we’ve got an ex-Olympian, we’re prepared and as always, we’re willing to give everything in the ring.” Martinez will be making the fifth defense of his title Saturday when he takes on Samuel Carmona in a scheduled 12 rounder in Glendale, Arizona. The fight will be aired live by DAZN as part of the Juan Miguel Estrada-Chocolatito Gonzalez card.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/matchroom.

The 18-2 Martinez was supposed to be rematching McWilliams Arroyo on Saturday, but an Arroyo injury led to Martinez facing Carmona instead. “I’ve not seen a great deal of him,” Martinez says, referring to the 8-0 Carmona, a former Olympian from Spain, “but he has also fought Joel Cordova like I have, and I’ve seen that he can take shots and can also come forward. At times he really likes to trade but it’s going to be a good fight and let’s see what he brings and how he counter punches.” It may indeed be the unknown aspect of Carmona that adds a level of intruige to the matchup.

“I never underestimate my opponents,” Martinez says, “because we know that it’s all about hunger and desire and everyone comes to win, nobody comes to lose. We know that everyone comes to get their victory and like always, I’ll leave everything in the ring, and we’ll never discredit any opponent.” It’s a smart strategy, frankly, one that can help prevent upsets from happening.

And Martinez is most certainly not looking to be upset by Carmona this weekend. The man, after all, has plans. “As I always say, I’ll fight anyone anywhere,” Martinez says. “We’re ready for whatever comes and if he likes, we can fight whenever Arroyo wants to. We’re ready to win. But what most interests me is to unify titles and go after the other belts.” Indeed, the man appears to be inspired by a certain star out of Mexico.

“Like my colleague Canelo, I’m going for all the belts,” says Marticnez, “(I) want to be a unified champion and more than anything to leave a legacy…
 I worked with Eddy Reynoso for four months for this camp. He is my trainer now and we’re putting a lot of effort and dedication into camp so that things go well, and we can go after all those belts.”

