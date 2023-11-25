Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Jermall Charlo Outclasses Jose Benavidez

Posted on 11/25/2023

By: Sean Crose

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo faced Jose Benavidez in a 10 round non-title bout Saturday night in Las Vegas. The fight, which was the co-main event of the David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade pay per view card, was supposed to be held at a catchweight of no more than 163 pounds. Charlo, however, didn’t make the weight, coming in over three pounds heavier than he was supposed to. The match, however, was allowed to go on nonetheless, after Charlo agreed to provide Benavidez a portion of his own pay for the bout.

Image

The 28-2-1 Benavidez started pressing the action against the 32-0 Charlo right off the bat in the first. By the end of the round, however, it was Charlo who was dishing out the punishment. Benavidez had his moments in the second, but it was Charlo’s jab which told the tale. The third was competitive, with Benavidez once again having his moments, but Charlo’s jab based strategy continued to be effective, as well. Indeed, that jab began to tune Benavidez up in the fourth.

Benavidez had a good fifth. Charlo, however, may have had a better one. Benavidez’ flurries were no doubt effective, but Charlo’s masterful and powerful jab continued to find their mark repeatedly. The truth was that Benavidez simply didn’t look to be strong enough to do any damage to Charlo. The sixth, simply put, was target practice for Charlo. With that being said, Benavidez had a strong seventh for himself. The same couldn’t be said for the eighth, where Benavidez took a beating.

Benavidez fought bravely in the ninth, as he had the entire fight…but Charlo was just too good for him. Benavidez was the more active of the two in the tenth, but Charlo frankly didn’t seem to care. He had essentially put a beating on Charlo and it was hard to imagine the judges getting it wrong after the final bell had rung. And indeed the judges did their job correctly, rewarding Charlo with a unanimous decision win.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jermall Charlo Misses Weight
November 24th
“I Just Had To Start Getting Help With It.” Jermall Charlo Discusses His Fight Against Mental Illness
November 21st
Demetrius Andrade Gets His Moment In The Spotlight
November 22nd
Saudi Arabia’s Impact On Boxing Can’t Be Denied, But Is That An Entirely Good Thing?
November 18th
Ryan Garcia On Shakur Stevenson: “He Didn’t Fight Good At All. He Was Scared.”
November 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend