The Fury vs. Joshua card is now twelve fights deep. Eight preliminary bouts were announced Wednesday by Turki Alalshikh for Friday, December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and the name the home crowd will care about is at the top of the list. Cardiff’s own Joe Cordina, the former two-time IBF junior lightweight champion, faces Mexican puncher Mauricio Lara.

Cordina had been in talks for a much bigger name on this show. His promoter Eddie Hearn said last month that Cordina had agreed terms to fight Manny Pacquiao on the card, while making clear the fight was not done. It did not get done, and Lara, a former featherweight titleholder who has already won a world title on British soil, is the opponent instead.

The prelims are split into two blocks. The first four fights stream on the Netflix TikTok account and on The Ring social channels.

Joe Cordina vs. Mauricio Lara

Hayato Tsutsumi vs. Vic Pasillas

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Muheeb Fazeldin

Constantino Nanga vs. Lerrone Richards

The other four stream on The Ring social channels only.

Mikie Tallon vs. Sean Bruce

Mohammed Alakel vs. Rogger Rivera

Odel Kamara vs. Patrik Matejcek

Roman Fury vs. Adam Kolarik

Japan’s Tsutsumi brothers both get slots in the first block, with Hayato matched against American southpaw Vic Pasillas. Roman Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, opens up the family business for the night against Adam Kolarik.

The four fight main card streams on Netflix at no extra charge to subscribers, and all four are heavyweight fights.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder vs. Martin Bakole

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Michael Essomba

Moses Jolly vs. Igor Adiel Macedo

Bakole is a replacement. Wilder was originally set to face Jai Opetaia, who is off the card.

The main event was announced in September. Cardiff Council approved the stadium’s late night license on Wednesday, which puts the Fury and Joshua ring walks at 1 a.m. UK time, 8 p.m. Eastern, with the first bell at 1:30 a.m. in Cardiff.