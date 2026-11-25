By: Sean Crose

According to team Devin Haney it was at least partially a matter of time. The Voluntary Anti Doping Association or VADA, as it’s known, wanted to have Haney testing for his December 19th about with Liam Paro. Team Haney responded in part by claiming it was too late for the testing to begin. Although team Haney argued that VADA testing is voluntary and therefore not legally required, it left some eyebrows raised since Haney, who was arguably the victim of drug testing himself not all that long ago, had decided he wasn’t going to engage in a certain kind of drug testing now.

Indeed it wasn’t that long ago after all when Ryan Garcia popped for band substances after totally dominating or at least significantly dominating Haney in the ring. He was supposed to win that fight and Garcia’s victory ended up being changed to a no contest thanks to the fact that Garcia was found to have had illegal substances in his system both before and after the bout. It was a bad look for Garcia and it certainly garnered Hayney some sympathy. Did Garcia really beat him as well as he did because he was a better fighter…or was it because Garcia was juicing?

Fans may never know the answer to that question, people talk about a rematch between the two men but it is yet to occur. It’s pretty odd though that Haney would now refuse to be tested by VADA which is still the most well-regarded anti-doping resource in professional boxing. Well it’s true no one is accusing anyone of planning to use banned substances or of having used banned substances, it’s worth remembering that people like their boxing to be on the up and up. In other words they want to know for sure that people are fighting clean. Fighters can die as a result what happens in the ring after all.

With all that being said as things stand between Haney and Paro, they’re fight in a few weeks may well be canceled. Frankly the fight probably won’t be stopped. They’re simply too much money involved. But the fact that there’s this kind of chaos beforehand leaves a bad taste in fan’s mouths. With that in mind Paro made it clear that he won’t fight if Haney isn’t tested by VADS. “Liam Paro don’t call no shots,” Haney stated on social media.. “He fooled y’all. He enrolled in VADA testing two days ago. Stop gaslighting the public Mr. Paro. This beating can’t get out of.”

Paro is unimpressed. “All it takes is one signature,” he claims (via Fox). “You piss clean and that’s it.” Paro also indicates that there’s some hypocrisy afoot.

“You preach being clean,” he says, “but you’re not willing to sign on for drug testing. It blows my mind…sign up, and it stops.” Perhaps not surprisingly Ryan Garcia himself is now offering to fight in Haney’s place. “Liam Paro,” he posted. “I will fight you with 4 weeks’ notice..if you decide to pull out. This man is up to no good.”

Again it’s hard to imagine Haney not fighting Paro in December. The fight is for a unified lightweight title. Plus it’s going down in San Francisco, Haney’s hometown. Not only is it doubtful Garcia wouldn’t be welcome there it’s a safe bet Haney wouldn’t let Garcia steal his thunder. If Garcia hadn’t tested positive after fighting Haney things might have been different. Garcia tested dirty though, and that’s all there is to it. It’s hard to imagine team Haney just stepping aside and letting Garcia have a chance to be the star of the show on the 19th.