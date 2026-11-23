By Larry Goldberg

Well, the dust has settled, so let’s talk about last weekend in Atlantic City, promoted by Boxing Insider, your favorite boxing website turned regional club promoter. Promoting a show in 2026 is hard enough, and promoting one right after losing a parent is a whole nother thing. I don’t want to get too personal, but right as this card got signed I lost my Mom, and I’m very proud of how the show turned out.

This was number 22 for us and our ninth at the Tropicana, and you know what, everything clicked, and that does not always happen. We had close to 1,500 people in there and our largest live stream and it made a little money, which is a big deal in club boxing. That’s the ceiling, this is single A baseball, and a full room and a night that pays for itself is as good as it gets at this level.

Every promoter will tell you what happened in the ring, and nobody ever really takes you backstage, so let me have a little fun recapping a night as your club promoter.

We had a good card, I mean a really good one. Justin Figueroa, Mr. Atlantic City, came in and finished his business and stopped Caraballo Ramos in the fourth, eight months after that no contest. John Leonardo got Kevin Nunez out of there in three, and he’s one of the brightest prospects we’ve had. Salvatore Di Stefano came all the way from Palermo, Sicily, and upset Koby Williams, and we’re bringing him back in 2027. Iman Lee came down with Jimmy Burchfield and finished Dannis Aguero Arias in six, Julio Sanchez from Pleasantville needed two rounds with Skyler Bray, and George Arias beat Joe Jones to open the night, because I’m not doing a club show without heavyweights.

We also had a goodbye. JJ Alvarez won a decision over Larry Fryers, a veteran of the club circuit, and afterwards Fryers told me that he’s done and he’s going to go be with his family. He wanted this one and he passed every test, so who decides when enough is enough, and should someone have stepped in beforehand? I don’t know, and I’ll write about it when I figure it out, because we have a moral obligation to protect these guys.

Now for the stuff you don’t see on the stream. Caraballo Ramos got stranded in Atlantic City for days with his girlfriend and his trainer. The travel agent emailed me “It’s a madhouse now,” because the whole country’s air travel shut down that day and the first flight she could get him and his people on was Monday. So I’m in a suit and tie Friday playing security at ringside during the main event, and Saturday morning I’m back at the Tropicana in my sweats checking him into a new room and giving him meal money. He texted me Sunday to say thanks and he wrote “I will have this gesture in my heart,” and I’m keeping that one.

New Jersey also brought in a new rule that night to keep people out of the dressing rooms. If you’re not licensed and you’re backstage in somebody’s dressing room, that fighter loses 20 percent of his purse, and if it happens a second time the bout is off. The chat started when I asked if a prominent trainer whose license had expired could just go wrap hands and I was politely informed, NO.

I’ve said before that New Jersey should be the model for the rest of the country, and I meant it, because it’s a very regulated state and regulations work. And it isn’t only boxing. A guy we know, nobody who was on the card, hit a real jackpot on a slot machine after the show, and when they went to pay him they ran his name and the state took what he owed in back child support right there at the window. It’s the same question they ask on the fighter forms, the manager forms and the trainer forms, and at the casino they just take it out, and that’s the New Jersey way.

You’ve got to understand what this is. We’re not getting Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in their primes in a casino ballroom, you get the guys on the way up, the guys on the way down and some local flavor, and the industry needs cards like this to keep a fighter like Iman Lee active. And we finally have our broadcast team, Josh Hennig from 97.3, Curtis Jones, our matchmaker Eric Bottjer, Matt Competello, and newest addition elite amateur boxer Sarah Cunningham, who was the breakout star right up until Justin took the microphone out of her hand in the post fight interview and kept it! Thank you to KDukes Boxing, AC Breakz, High Rollers, the Tropicana staff, and the kids from the Atlantic City PAL, whose amateur show we’re sponsoring on December 5.

Fight week I was out there hustling to sell a couple hundred more tickets so we didn’t lose our shirts, and you know, that’s the job, the local radio, the grassroots gyms, whatever marketing we could throw at it, and it worked, because people came out. These events come together in the last couple of days, two bouts almost fell off over paperwork because in this state you forget to dot an i and they send it back, and unless you’ve been through the process it’s hard to explain. We did a few columns on Insider that week, the craziness getting started, the fourteen stories and weigh-in day, and we got fair play from the regional media too, including a good one from Shore Local on Justin and Julio Sanchez.

So here’s the plan. For 2027 Boxing Insider is planning a few more big shows in Atlantic City and a return to New York City.

Boxing has been changing a lot the last couple of years and 2027 is going to be a big one with the UBOs and the new Ali Act poised to go into law. The regulations are getting more complicated, there are bare knuckle companies signing up a lot of the journeyman boxers, and there’s a lot going on with the national scene that doesn’t trickle down to the club level. Unless you’re a purist this is a hard, hard game, and I’m blessed to be part of a dying breed of club promoters.

Jimmy Burchfield is one of them, and he told me something Monday morning that I keep going back to, “Unless you are in the ditches, no one understands the efforts of putting an event together.”

Atlantic City is not what it used to be, it’s a struggling market, and we went old school in a way they don’t do anymore, I hustled, all the regional radio shows and blogs, the gyms, AC PAL, Boys and Girls Club, the bodegas, the church groups, the mayor’s office, and I loved it.

During the second or third bout I walked upstairs and looked out at the crowd and took the picture that’s posted at the top of this story, and I took a deep breath, because my part was over. Casino fights used to rule this town, you know, and on this night it was the 80s again, the place was electric, it was like old times, boxing was king and that room at the Tropicana was the only thing that mattered. After everything I’ve been through, from the lowest of the low to this, it was an accomplishment and the faces in the crowd told the real story.

Until next time, I am one of the last American club promoters.