By Larry Goldberg

The United States Senate passed the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act on Thursday afternoon by unanimous consent, with no roll call vote and no objection from any senator on the floor. The Senate Press Gallery announced the passage at 3:49 PM, listing H.R. 4624 with the Cruz/Rosen substitute amendment alongside a lithium-ion battery bill in the same wrap-up.

The Senate did not pass its own bill, S. 5188. It took the House bill, H.R. 4624, which passed the House by voice vote on March 24, and swapped in the Senate text through an amendment in the nature of a substitute offered by Ted Cruz for himself and Jacky Rosen. That procedural choice matters. Because the Senate amended a House bill rather than passing a separate one, the measure now returns to the House, which must agree to the Senate changes before it can go to the President. There is no conference committee required and no new House committee process. The House simply votes on whether to accept the Senate version.

The Senate Commerce Committee said in its release that “the legislation now goes back to the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it quickly and send it to President Trump for his signature.”

Cruz, the Commerce Committee chairman, said: “We’re going to make boxing great again with the bipartisan Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act. The bill expands opportunities for fighters, strengthens safety protections, and brings back the marquee matchups fans love. I hope the House quickly sends this bill to the President’s desk and delivers a knockout win for fighters and fans.”

Rosen, the Democratic cosponsor from Nevada, said: “Las Vegas is the center of the boxing universe, and when boxing thrives, more visitors come to Nevada and help boost our economy. I’ve proudly worked on this bill with Chairman Cruz and numerous stakeholders, including Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh, in order to revitalize this great sport and make important reforms to protect boxers. I’m thrilled to see our bipartisan legislation pass the Senate today, and I’m hopeful that the House will quickly pass it as well.”

The committee release says the bill “has the support of Lonnie Ali and Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s widow and grandson, respectively.” Ali Walsh testified against the House version at the committee’s April 22 hearing and endorsed the Senate version on the day of the September 16 markup.

Lou DiBella, replying to the Senate Press Gallery post within minutes, wrote: “Well of course it did! #boxing”

The timing is the story. Democrats won control of both chambers on November 3, and the 119th Congress ends January 3. Committee Democrats boycotted a Commerce Committee markup on Wednesday, and Cruz said from the dais that the minority had told him in a letter that “the recent elections returned control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats.” Twenty-four hours later, not one of them objected when the boxing bill came up for unanimous consent.

The House passed H.R. 4624 in March under suspension of the rules, which takes a two-thirds vote and allows no amendments. The House is back in session for the lame duck with a December 11 government funding deadline. Whether leadership brings the Senate-amended bill to the floor, and when, is now the only question left between this legislation and the President’s desk.

The Senate text is not the text the House passed. The committee has posted the full substitute here, and BoxingInsider read it Thursday. A contract between a unified boxing organization and a boxer “may not exceed 4 years,” and a boxer’s first professional promotional agreement “shall not exceed 3 years.” During the final 90 days of a contract, the boxer may communicate with other organizations or promoters, though he cannot sign a new deal before the existing one ends. A UBO must offer a contracted boxer at least two matches in every 12-month period or pay him at least 10 times his minimum round rate. The text contains no limit on the number of titles per weight class. Instead it says a UBO “may rely upon, utilize, or recognize titles and rankings” from an independent organization, and may pay that organization an agreed fee to do so.

The contract provisions do not stop at UBOs. The text states that the 90-day window, the four-year cap, and the three-year cap on first agreements “shall apply to any contract between a boxer and a promoter to the same extent as those protections apply to a contract between a boxer and a unified boxing organization.” As BoxingInsider reported when the Senate bill was introduced, that is the first federal limit on the length of an ordinary promotional contract since the original Ali Act barred coercive contracts in 2000.

Two other provisions reach every promoter in the country. The bill writes a $200 minimum per round into federal law for “a promoter or unified boxing organization,” and it replaces the medical examination language in the Professional Boxing Safety Act with a table of required exams for every boxer: a complete physical with blood work, a dilated eye exam, an electrocardiogram, antibody tests every six months, and for brain health, an MRI of the brain or a neurologic examination by a neurologist for a boxer under 40, and both an MRI and an MRA for a boxer 40 or older, who also needs a cardiac stress test. Within two years of enactment, ringside physicians must be certified through a state commission, a medical board, or an Association of Boxing Commissions program run with the Association of Ringside Physicians.

A UBO that runs its own ratings must file its criteria, bylaws, appeals procedure, and the names and addresses of its voting officials with the Federal Trade Commission and the Association of Boxing Commissions by January 31 of each year, and so must any independent ratings entity with a financial tie to a UBO. A UBO may satisfy that requirement by posting the information on a public website instead. Sanctioning bodies whose titles are used in a UBO championship bout may nominate judges and referees for that bout, subject to commission approval.

The amendments take effect on enactment and apply to matches held 240 days or more after the President signs. Anyone who “demonstrates substantial compliance” and is “proceeding in good faith to achieve full compliance” gets up to one additional year. The House bill set the clock at 30 days.

The Senate has been here before. John McCain’s Professional Boxing Amendments Act passed the Senate by unanimous consent in 2004 and again in 2005, and the House never voted on it either time. The difference now is that the House already passed this bill once. It needs to do it one more time.

BoxingInsider will update this story as the House schedule develops.