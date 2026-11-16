Former three division world champion Jorge Linares is being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in El Paso, Texas, according to the fighter himself and the president of the World Boxing Association.

Linares, 41, made his situation public on Sunday, November 15, in a post on X. “Me tiene el ICE en El Paso Texas. Qué locura,” he wrote, which translates to “ICE has me in El Paso, Texas. What madness.”

On Monday, Telemundo reported that the Venezuelan’s full name, Jorge Luis Linares Palencia, appears in the ICE Online Detainee Locator System, which lists him as being in the custody of immigration authorities.

WBA president Gilberto J. Mendoza confirmed the detention in a statement posted to X on Monday.

“I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody,” Mendoza wrote. “Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family.”

“As WBA President, I will always support our champions, in and out of the ring. Stay strong, Jorge,” he added.

No information has been released on the circumstances that led to Linares being taken into custody. According to Telemundo, it has not been reported when he was detained or whether he faces any additional immigration proceedings. ICE has not issued a public statement on the case.

Linares, known as “El Niño de Oro,” is one of the most accomplished fighters Venezuela has produced. He won world titles at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight, holding WBA belts in two of those divisions, and fought much of his career out of Japan under the Teiken banner.

His best known fight in the United States came in May 2018 at Madison Square Garden, where he dropped Vasiliy Lomachenko in the sixth round before being stopped by a body shot in the tenth in a bout for the WBA lightweight title.

The story has been covered widely in the Venezuelan and Spanish language press but had drawn little attention from English language boxing outlets as of Monday afternoon.