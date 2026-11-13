Boxing Insider Promotions presents seven professional fights tonight, Friday, November 13, at The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first fight is at 7:30 p.m. All 14 fighters made weight and all seven bouts are cleared.

Watch free: the whole card streams live on the Boxing Insider YouTube page. The replay stays up after the show.

Tickets: still available on Ticketmaster and at the Tropicana box office.

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Tonight’s fights, in order

1. Koby Khalil Williams vs. Salvatore Di Stefano, 6 rounds, lightweight. Williams (8-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn weighed 134. Di Stefano (4-2, 2 KOs) of Palermo, Sicily, weighed 134.

2. Iman Lee vs. Dannis Aguero Arias, 8 rounds, 130 pound catchweight. Lee (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Yonkers, New York, weighed 128.5 for his Atlantic City debut. Aguero Arias (20-6, 17 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, weighed 129.

3. Julio Sanchez III vs. Skyler Bray, 6 rounds, super lightweight. Sanchez (5-1, 3 KOs) of Pleasantville weighed 140 for his first six round fight. Bray (3-3-1, 3 KOs) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, weighed 139.

4. George Arias vs. Joe Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweight. Arias (19-1-1, 7 KOs) of the Bronx weighed 251. Jones (16-15-2, 10 KOs) of Lynchburg, Virginia, weighed 234.5.

5. JJ Alvarez vs. Larry Fryers, 6 rounds, welterweight. Alvarez (11-3-1, 2 KOs), fighting out of New York by way of Madrid, Spain, weighed 147. Fryers (13-8-1, 5 KOs) of Albany, New York, weighed 146.

6. John Leonardo vs. Kevin Nunez, 8 rounds, junior featherweight. Leonardo (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Manalapan Township weighed 121. Nunez (6-4, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, weighed 121.

Main event: Justin Figueroa vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos, 8 rounds, middleweight. Atlantic City’s Figueroa (14-0, 11 KOs), known here as Mr. Atlantic City, weighed 160. Caraballo Ramos (8-10-1, 8 KOs) of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, weighed 160. This is the rematch of their March fight in this same room, which ended in a no contest.

Bout order is subject to change.

Who you will see and hear tonight

The new commentary team is Josh Hennig of 97.3 ESPN Radio on play-by-play, elite amateur boxer Sarah Cunningham, former professional boxer Curtis Jones, and matchmaker Eric Bottjer. Matt Competello is the ring announcer. Kira and Ava are the ring girls. Jillian Ireland sings the national anthem. Gloves are by KDukes Boxing of Brooklyn.

Fight week on BoxingInsider.com

Fight Day in Atlantic City: The Rematch Nobody Could Walk Away From

Weigh-In Results: All Seven Fights Official for Friday Night at Tropicana Atlantic City

Seven Fights, Seven Cleared: What Weigh-In Day Really Looks Like in Atlantic City

Fourteen Stories and One Promoter Who Did Not Pass Every Test: Weigh-In Day in Atlantic City

Behind the Curtain: Fight Week in Atlantic City and the Craziness Is Just Starting

Boxing Insider Returns to Atlantic City Friday Night: Figueroa, Arias, Lee Headline Seven Fights at the Tropicana

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Local coverage of tonight’s card

97.3 ESPN: Meet the Three New Jersey Fighters Back in the Ring in Atlantic City on Friday Night

97.3 ESPN: The Boxing Immortals Who Ruled Atlantic City

Shore Local: Justin Figueroa Rematch at the Tropicana

Shore Local: Local Boxers Figueroa, Sanchez III in Action at Tropicana

South Jersey NewsBeat: Atlantic City’s Justin Figueroa Headlines Seven Fight Boxing Card at Tropicana Friday

NJ Lifestyle: Unfinished Business at the Trop: Figueroa vs. Caraballo Ramos