ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (November 12, 2026) – All 14 fighters made weight Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City, and all seven bouts have been cleared by the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board for Friday night’s Boxing Insider Promotions card at The Showroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first fight is at 7:30 p.m.

Justin Figueroa (160) vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos (160), 8 rounds, middleweight. Atlantic City’s Justin “Mr. AC” Figueroa (14-0, 11 KOs) and Luis Caraballo Ramos (8-10-1, 8 KOs) of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, both came in at 160 pounds for the main event. It is a rematch of their March fight in the same room, which ended in a no contest.

John Leonardo (121) vs. Kevin Nunez (121), 8 rounds, junior featherweight. John “Body Shot” Leonardo (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Manalapan Township and Kevin Nunez (6-4, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, each weighed 121 pounds. Leonardo headlined the first Boxing Insider card at the Tropicana in 2024.

JJ Alvarez (147) vs. Larry Fryers (146), 6 rounds, welterweight. JJ Alvarez (11-3-1, 2 KOs), who fights out of New York by way of Madrid, Spain, weighed 147 pounds. Larry Fryers (13-8-1, 5 KOs) of Albany, New York, weighed 146. Alvarez is a trainer at Mendez Boxing in New York and Fryers is a former trainer at the same gym.

George Arias (251) vs. Joe Jones (234.5), 8 rounds, heavyweight. George Arias (19-1-1, 7 KOs) of the Bronx weighed 251 pounds. Joe Jones (16-15-2, 10 KOs) of Lynchburg, Virginia, weighed 234.5.

Julio Sanchez III (140) vs. Skyler Bray (139), 6 rounds, super lightweight. Pleasantville’s Julio Sanchez III (5-1, 3 KOs) weighed 140 pounds for his first scheduled six-round bout. Skyler Bray (3-3-1, 3 KOs) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, weighed 139.

Iman Lee (128.5) vs. Dannis Aguero Arias (129), 8 rounds, 130-pound catchweight. Unbeaten Iman Lee (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Yonkers, New York, weighed 128.5 pounds for his Atlantic City debut. Dannis Aguero Arias (20-6, 17 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, weighed 129. The bout was agreed at a catchweight of 130 pounds.

Koby Khalil Williams (134) vs. Salvatore Di Stefano (134), 6 rounds, lightweight. Brooklyn’s Koby Khalil Williams (8-1, 6 KOs) and Salvatore Di Stefano (4-2, 2 KOs) of Palermo, Sicily, both weighed 134 pounds.

“We have seven fights,” said promoter Larry Goldberg. “We have a main event with serious bad blood, a rematch of a fight from March that nobody felt was settled. We have two legitimate prospects in Iman Lee and George Arias who we are excited to bring to Atlantic City. We have John Leonardo coming back to put on a show, and Julio Sanchez in his first six-round fight. It is a strong New York and New Jersey card, and tickets start at under $50. This is old school throwback boxing, and it is going to be a lot of fun. If you cannot make it to Atlantic City, watch the stream. It is free, with no barriers, the way boxing is supposed to be.”

WHEN: Friday, November 13, 2026. Doors 7 p.m., first fight 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Showroom, third floor, North Tower, Tropicana Atlantic City

TICKETS: Ticketmaster and the Tropicana box office

WATCH: Free on BoxingInsider.com and the Boxing Insider YouTube page