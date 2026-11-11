ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (November 11, 2026) – It is fight week in Atlantic City. This Friday, November 13, Boxing Insider Promotions brings seven professional bouts to The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City, built almost entirely out of New Jersey and New York fighters. It is the last boxing show of the year in Atlantic City, and the kind of card this city grew up on. First bell is 7 p.m.

Atlantic City’s own Justin “Mr. AC” Figueroa (14-0, 11 KOs) headlines against Luis Caraballo Ramos (8-10-1, 8 KOs) of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, in a rematch of their March fight that ended in a no contest and settled nothing. Figueroa won the Junior NABF super welterweight title in this same room last November and comes home with unfinished business.

In the heavyweight co-feature, George Arias of the Bronx (19-1-1, 7 KOs) meets Joe Jones (16-15-2, 10 KOs) of Lynchburg, Virginia, over eight rounds. Arias has one loss in 21 professional fights, that coming in a 2023 title eliminator, and he is looking for an explosive return to push back toward the top of the division.

NABF super featherweight champion Iman Lee (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Yonkers, a WBC Grand Prix veteran and one of the best prospects in the Northeast, makes his Atlantic City debut against Dannis Aguero Arias (20-6).

John “Body Shot” Leonardo (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Manalapan Township faces Kevin “El Gallo” Nunez (6-4, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, over eight rounds at 122 pounds. Leonardo, trained by his father Donald, is coming off a hard-fought March decision over Edgar Joe Cortes.

In a true club fight, JJ Alvarez takes on New York’s Larry Fryers at 144 pounds. A current and a former trainer at Mendez Boxing, two guys who know each other’s game and agreed to settle it in the ring. That is how great club fights get made.

Brooklyn’s Koby Khalil Williams (8-1, 6 KOs) faces Italy’s Salvatore Di Stefano over six rounds at 135 pounds.

Julio Sanchez III, a product of the Pleasantville rec center, meets Skyler Bray over six rounds.

“Everybody on this card is a free agent, and every one of them is looking to make moves in 2027,” said promoter Larry Goldberg. “This is blood and guts boxing the way it was done in this city twenty years ago. Come out Friday night and support it.”

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Fans who cannot make it to the Showroom can watch the full card streamed free on BoxingInsider.com and the Boxing Insider YouTube page.

Weigh-in is Thursday, November 12. All bouts subject to change and approval by the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board.

WHEN: Friday, November 13, 2026. First bell 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Showroom, third floor, North Tower, Tropicana Atlantic City

TICKETS: Ticketmaster

WATCH: Free on BoxingInsider.com and YouTube

Media contact: [email protected]

More on Friday’s card from the local press:

Shore Local Newsmagazine: Justin Figueroa gets rematch at Tropicana as Atlantic City boxing season wraps up

South Jersey NewsBeat: Atlantic City’s Justin Figueroa Headlines Seven-Fight Boxing Card at Tropicana Friday