By: Sean Crose

“He shouldn’t be in the ring,” Mirror quotes Tyson Fury as saying (via Fight Hype). “He should be nowhere near a ring.”

Fury was speaking of arch enemy Deontay Wilder who is now going to face Jai Opetaia on the undercard of Fury’s upcoming battle with Anthony Joshua this December. As far as Fury is concerned, Wilder took too much damage, particularly from him over the course of three grueling fights. “It is a dying shame that this man has to continue to fight after he is shot to bits,” Fury says. “He should have never fought again after I beat him the last time; that should have been the end of it.”

While it could be said that Fury has taken some unbelievable shots from Wilder himself, he argues that once you see the writing on the wall, you should step away from professional boxing. “If you are getting knocked out by people that you probably should have knocked out yourself, then you should walk away,”he says. “Him and Chisora looked shockingly terrible when they fought.”

As far as Fury sees it the situation is obvious. “Chisora is like 145 years old,” he says. “And he was taking Wilder’s knockout-power shots – that are not there anymore – flush in the face, not even budging him.”

Fury might well be right of course but then again he himself has aken a ton of punishment throughout his career. He may be slick, but. he’s never been slick enough to avoid taking damage. His first flight with Wilder almost ended with him being knocked out. Yet this is a man who likes to speak his mind, over and over again, some might say.

As for Wilder, he may be a bit over the hill, and there’s no doubt coming back after the career he’s had is dangerous. He has that power though that keeps him relevant. Indeed, Wilder is one of the hardest punchers ever to practice his trade in the sport of boxing. He simply hits that hard. With that being said, there’s no doubt that he took two horrendous beatings at the gloved hands of Fury. And those might not be the only fights where he received some heavy blows.

The truth is that Wilder has a second chance on his left hands right now. While the odds are against him beating the skilled and far younger Opetaia the truth is that Wilder’s signal punch power can end the night against pretty much anyone. That most likely includes Opetaia who is coming up from cruiserweight to meet him at heavyweight. Although Wilder being on the undercard of Fury and Joshua may seem a bit odd, it’s a smart move for someone like Wilder who clearly wants to be back in the conversation. Should he prove victorious Wilder may indeed have a match with Oleksandr Usyk in the near future. Wilder’s big power makes him a big name when he’s at his best. There’s little doubt that both he and Usyk want to leave the boxing business in style.

Again though it must be kept in mind that Wilder’s power draws attention even when he’s not at his best. What’s more it must be kept in mind that Fury loves to talk and stir the potb with the boxing public. Wilder shouldn’t pay attention to what the man has to say. Or should he? Boxing is a dangerous even deadly sport, and there’s little doubt that Wilder has been through a lot both physically and emotionally. The decision on what to do with his future is ultimately up to the colorful Alabaman himself.