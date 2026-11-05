Most Valuable Promotions brings MVPW-07 to College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 8, with four world title fights on the ESPN main card and a fifth title bout on the prelims. Prelims start at 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The main event is a champion against a champion. Undefeated IBF lightweight titleholder Elif Nur Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) of Turkey makes her first appearance under the MVP banner against Alycia Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs, 1 NC), the unified super featherweight champion from Dallas, who moves up to 135 pounds in search of a title in a second division. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds of three minutes each.

Baumgardner has called it “the biggest fight right now in women’s boxing.” Turhan put it more simply when the fight was announced: “Two warriors, one fight, and only one winner.”

The co-main event changed last month. Ellie Scotney withdrew with an injury from her challenge of WBC featherweight champion Tiara Brown, and that fight will be rescheduled. Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) against unbeaten New Yorker Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) moved up into the slot. They meet over 10 rounds for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight titles. In a statement, MVP co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul said, “Ramla Ali now has the biggest opportunity of her professional career.”

The fight on this card with the most New York interest is at 122 pounds, where Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO) challenges WBC super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) over 10 rounds. Yoshida, 38, is a three-time world champion in two divisions, having held titles at 115 and 118 pounds. A win in Arlington would make her a champion in a third weight class.

Her road here is not a normal one. Yoshida had no amateur career. She committed to boxing after giving birth to her daughter at 27, became known in Japan as the Fighting Single Mother, and was named Most Inspirational Female Fighter of 2023 by The Ring. This fight was first set for August 29 in Birmingham, England, before Nicolson withdrew with an injury. Yoshida has said she had to bring herself back to a peak a second time.

She is also giving something up to be here. Her manager, Keith Sullivan of Sullivan Management, says the team put her IBF number one mandatory position on the line to take the WBC shot. “Miyo has never backed down from a challenge,” Sullivan said.

Nicolson is the Australian Olympian, a southpaw who controls distance and scores on the move, and the naturally bigger woman. Her only loss is a split decision to Tiara Brown at featherweight in 2025. Yoshida knows what the style asks of her. “I want to impose my boxing on her,” she said, adding that she does not plan to spend the night at the range Nicolson prefers.

Yoshida has been clear about why she is making the trip. “I’m going there to win the world title!” she said. When the fight was first announced, she made a promise to the people watching: “I promise the fans will see a fearless Miyo Yoshida.”

The fourth title fight on the main card is a unification at 115 pounds. IBF super flyweight champion Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico faces WBA champion Nataly Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs), who is trying to become the first unified world champion among Panamanian women. On the prelims, Brittany Sims meets Shera Mae Patricio in the fifth title bout of the night, and Dallas featherweight Fernando Garcia (14-5, 8 KOs) appears in a six-round bout.

The final press conference is Friday and the public weigh-in is Saturday, both at 7 p.m. ET in Arlington. Event details are on the MVP events page.