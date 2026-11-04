Deontay Wilder will face Jai Opetaia on the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua card on Friday, December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Turki Alalshikh announced the bout Wednesday morning on X, and Netflix confirmed it in a release shortly after.

“Deontay Wilder takes on Jai Opetaia on the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight card,” Alalshikh posted, alongside a Netflix and Ring Magazine fight poster billing the event as “Boxing’s Biggest Night.” The full card streams live globally on Netflix.

Netflix described the matchup in its announcement as Opetaia, “the cruiserweight champion,” moving up to heavyweight to face Wilder, “one of the biggest punchers in boxing history.” The streamer also pushed the news across its social channels.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation. The matchup was first reported in early October by Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger, who said a Wilder vs Opetaia heavyweight fight was being explored for the Cardiff undercard after talks between Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk fell apart. Dana White, whose Zuffa Boxing promotes Opetaia, then confirmed to Sky Sports that negotiations were underway.

“Jai Opetaia is more than likely going to be on the undercard,” White told Sky Sports. “Wilder is one that we’ve been talking about and working on. But he’s a fighter. He’ll fight anybody, even at heavyweight with a guy who hits as hard as Wilder does.”

Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel told Dan Rafael around the same time that the Wilder camp had already said yes. “They’ve accepted offer for Wilder to face Jai Opetaia in the co-feature and are awaiting word if it’s a go,” Rafael reported. Rafael later reported on October 30 that both sides had reached an agreement, with contracts still to be signed. Wednesday’s announcement closes the loop.

The fight marks Opetaia’s heavyweight debut. The 31-year-old Australian, 31-0 with 24 knockouts, has ruled the cruiserweight division as a two-time IBF titleholder and has long said he intended to move up. He has also been chasing a showdown with David Benavidez, who fights Michal Cieslak for the WBC cruiserweight title on December 5. Opetaia is expected to return to 200 pounds after Cardiff, which raises its own questions about adding weight for Wilder and then taking it back off for Benavidez.

Wilder, 45-4-1 with 43 knockouts, brings the biggest right hand in the sport and a complicated history with the man in the main event. He fought Fury three times, drew the first meeting in 2018 and was stopped in the two rematches. That trilogy, and the arbitration ruling that forced the third fight in 2021, is the reason Fury vs Joshua did not happen five years ago. Now Wilder is back on the same bill as both of them.

Wilder has never faced Joshua despite years of negotiations. He is also reportedly keeping an eye on WBA heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev as a route back to a world title.

Fury vs Joshua was announced in September by Alalshikh and Netflix and is promoted by The Ring and Dana White. Fury, 36-2-1 with 25 knockouts, returned in April with a decision over Arslanbek Makhmudov. Joshua, 30-4 with 27 knockouts, stopped Jake Paul on Netflix last December. Netflix has said the event will be available to all subscribers at no additional cost.

More undercard bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Full report on the agreement from BoxingScene.