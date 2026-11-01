Canelo Alvarez woke up Sunday as WBC super middleweight champion, Christian Mbilli’s team woke up unhappy with the cards, and Riyadh Season woke up with a press release that described the crowd as “a large audience” and left it there. Here is everything that has surfaced since the final bell.

Mbilli’s trainer, Marc Ramsay, and promoter, Camille Estephan, spoke to the Journal de Montreal, as relayed by Pensebet. Ramsay stopped short of calling it a robbery but said he thought the fight was closer than 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110, that Mbilli threw more while Alvarez landed fewer, harder punches, and that the business wanted Alvarez back on top. Estephan said he was proud of his fighter and disappointed in the result, and that Alvarez’s reputation counted for more than his performance. The punch statistics do not help the argument. Mbilli threw 324 and landed 91; Alvarez threw 186 and landed 132. The challenger landed more punches than the champion did on 138 fewer attempts. Mbilli himself had not spoken publicly as of Sunday afternoon. BoxingInsider’s round-by-round account of the fight is here.

Alvarez knows who he wants next and knows he probably cannot have him. “Honestly, we’d love to have that rematch,” he told Fight Hub TV in Riyadh of Terence Crawford, who took his undisputed championship in September 2025 and has since retired, according to Boxing News. “If not, we’ll keep moving forward with our career, but hopefully that fight can happen.” Crawford has said he is comfortable retired and has no interest. Alvarez said his team will meet in a few weeks to decide; he told ESPN during fight week his next fight would likely come by February, that he wants four or five more, two of them in Riyadh, and the last in Mexico.

The card’s worst moment was in the second bout. Marcos Vazquez, 37, was knocked out by Bek Nurmaganbet at 2:57 of the first round, went down under the bottom rope with his head hitting the canvas, and lay there with his eyes open and unresponsive through the announcement. Medical staff gave him oxygen, sat him on his stool, and he was on his feet and “looked alert” soon after, according to USA Today’s Josh Peter, who was ringside. Riyadh Season’s release called it “one of the evening’s most concerning moments,” the strongest language it has used about anything this month. No further update on Vazquez has been issued.

That same release scored the night Mexico 4, The World 5, a count Arab News put in its headline. The card billed as Mexico vs. The World was won by the World, on the strength of Carl Jammes Martin’s split decision over David Picasso, Reito Tsutsumi’s stoppage of Raymundo Rojas Garcia, Nurmaganbet’s knockout, Brayan Leon’s decision over Hector Aguirre, and Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Almohammed shutting out Erick Villegas. Mexico’s four were Alvarez, Jaime Munguia off the floor against Nikita Zon, Rafael Espinoza, and Carlos Emiliano Rojo. One correction to Saturday’s undercard results: Espinoza’s stoppage of Ricardo Blandon came at 22 seconds of the third round, not 1:22.

And then the numbers nobody has. “How many views did the canelo fight get? How many in attendance? Gate?” Conor McGregor posted Sunday, a man whose 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather sold 4.3 million pay-per-views, asking TKO’s Saudi partner a question in public. As of Sunday afternoon neither Riyadh Season nor DAZN had published attendance, gate or buys. The release said “a large audience.” The broadcast’s wide shots showed a hall well short of full, in a building configured to look good on camera. Tickets had been on sale since October 21 from roughly 12 euros for general admission, as BoxingInsider reported. When UFC 333 set an Abu Dhabi record on October 24, Dana White read the figures from the dais that night. The Venue hosts WWE Crown Jewel next Saturday and Zuffa Boxing’s Carlos Adames defense the Saturday after, as BoxingInsider reported Friday; whether either announces a number is now a question worth asking in advance.

Two other threads from the week, closed and open. DAZN called the card from a studio rather than ringside, as Dan Rafael reported ten days earlier, and never announced it; a Canelo pay-per-view was described from another country for the first time. And Lindolfo Delgado’s vacant IBF title fight, the one bout the week cost, has no new date; Arthur Biyarslanov’s manager says he will still get the shot, Top Rank and the IBF still have not said a word, and Robert Garcia’s “we just couldn’t go” remains the last on-record comment from that side, as BoxingInsider reported Thursday.

Riyadh had no Civil Defense alert on fight night. It was the second day in a row without one, after six straight days of missiles or drones aimed at the capital. The Saudi national anthem was played before the main event, the belt went around Alvarez’s waist with Turki Alalshikh and Mauricio Sulaiman at ringside, and the challenger who said Monday that he feels safe in Riyadh and sees nothing bad said Saturday night, “I did perfectly.” The record of the three weeks that got the fight there follows in a separate piece.