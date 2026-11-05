Devin Haney is going home to unify. The WBO welterweight champion will meet IBF titleholder Liam Paro on Saturday, December 19, at Chase Center in San Francisco, with two belts at 147 pounds on the line. Brian Norman Jr. faces Abel Ramos in the 10-round welterweight co-feature.

The card will stream on DAZN PPV beginning at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT, with Haney-Paro, Norman-Ramos and two additional fights on the broadcast. Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions are promoting the show in association with No Limit Boxing and TGB Promotions. Ticket information has not been released.

Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) is a three-division champion who has done some of his best work on the road. He went to Australia twice in 2022 to beat George Kambosos Jr., first to become undisputed at lightweight and then to defend it. He outpointed Vasiliy Lomachenko in May 2023, then moved to 140 pounds that December and dominated Regis Prograis at Chase Center. His April 2024 decision loss to Ryan Garcia was later overturned and ruled a no contest. He came back in May 2025 to outpoint Jose Ramirez, then dropped Norman that November on the way to a unanimous decision and the WBO welterweight title.

“My resume speaks for itself,” Haney said. “I’ve never been afraid to go into a champion’s backyard and put my record on the line. I went to Australia, took George Kambosos’ belts, and became undisputed lightweight champion of the world. Now I’m bringing another Australian world champion, Liam Paro, into my backyard. This time, I plan to take his belt and become a unified welterweight world champion right here at home.”

“Oakland is where my story started, and the Bay Area has always been part of who I am,” Haney said. “The Valkyries just brought a championship to Chase Center, and on December 19, I plan to keep that championship energy going. I made history in Australia. Now it’s time to make history at home.”

Paro (28-1, 16 KOs) has his own history of winning in the other man’s building. The Mackay, Australia, native went to Puerto Rico in June 2024 and outpointed Subriel Matias for a super lightweight title, then returned that December and lost it by split decision to Richardson Hitchins in his first defense. He moved to welterweight the following year, stopped Jonathan Navarro after five rounds and outpointed the unbeaten David Papot. In June he handed Lewis Crocker his first defeat by unanimous decision in Brisbane to win the IBF belt and become a two-division champion.

“Three years ago, I was on the undercard at Chase Center the night Devin fought Regis Prograis,” Paro said. “I said back then that Haney versus Paro rolls off the tongue. Now it’s here. Champion versus champion, two belts on the line, in his backyard.”

“I’ve never taken the easy road,” Paro said. “I went to Puerto Rico and took the title off Matias in front of his own people. Devin’s a great fighter and I respect that. But I’ve been the underdog plenty of times and I’ve made history before. December 19, I’m coming to unify the division and make more history.”

No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose did not undersell the assignment.

“Look, this is the fight we’ve been chasing since the day Liam won that IBF belt,” Rose said. “Plenty of champions sit on their titles and wait for an easy defence. That’s never been Liam Paro and it’s never been No Limit. We put his name in front of every champion in the division and said come and get it. Devin Haney has answered, and full credit to him for that.”

“I’ll say it straight,” Rose said. “Devin Haney is the best welterweight in the world right now. Undefeated, three-division world champion, fighting in his hometown. That’s exactly why Liam wants him. You don’t become the best by going around the best. You go straight through them, and that’s what we’re heading to America to do.”

The fight also puts Haney back in business with Top Rank, which promoted his run to the undisputed lightweight championship.

“The historically prestigious welterweight division is heating up, and it all starts on December 19 in San Francisco when Devin Haney and Liam Paro unify their titles,” Top Rank President Todd duBoef said. “It is a pleasure to be reunited with Team Haney after orchestrating his successful bid for the undisputed lightweight championship in 2022. Paro is no stranger to winning on the road, having broken the hearts of Puerto Rican fans when he upset Subriel Matias for his super lightweight crown. This is a terrific matchup with massive stakes.”

“At Devin Haney Promotions, our commitment is to bring meaningful, high-level fights to the sport, and December 19 represents exactly that,” Bill Haney said. “Devin Haney and Liam Paro are two reigning world champions competing in one of the hottest divisions in boxing. This is a championship unification, with the WBO and IBF welterweight titles at stake and the winner taking another step toward becoming undisputed.”

“We made championship history at Chase Center at 140 pounds,” Bill Haney said. “Now we’re returning at 147 for another opportunity to make history, looking to build on that success and deliver a memorable night of world-class boxing for the Bay Area.”

“Devin Haney aka Deebo’s homecoming sets the stage for a blockbuster welterweight unification showdown in San Francisco,” said Britton Hardin, Head of Boxing, North America at DAZN. “With Liam Paro looking to make his own statement, and Brian Norman Jr. facing battle-tested former world title challenger Abel Ramos, this card brings together elite talent, compelling rivalries and high stakes.”

The co-feature gives Norman (29-1, 23 KOs) a second fight back from the only loss of his career, which came against Haney. The Atlanta native broke through in May 2024 with a 10th-round knockout of the unbeaten Giovani Santillan for the interim welterweight title, was elevated to full champion later that year, and stopped Derrieck Cuevas and Jin Sasaki in 2025 defenses. He returned in May and got rid of Josh Wagner in two rounds.

“I don’t fear the moment. I embrace it,” Norman said. “Every setback has sharpened me, every sacrifice has shaped me, and every round has taught me something. I don’t need to be perfect. I need to be present, disciplined, and calculated. The goal isn’t just to win a fight. It’s to bring the best version of myself into that ring and leave no doubt about who I am. December 19, I’ll be my best self.”

Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs), raised in Casa Grande, Arizona, has twice come within a scorecard of a world title. He lost a split decision to Yordenis Ugas in September 2020 and traded knockdowns with Mario Barrios in a split draw in November 2024. In February he rallied to upset the previously unbeaten Tahmir Smalls by split decision.

“I’m super excited for this opportunity,” Ramos said. “Brian Norman Jr. always comes to fight, and with my action-packed style, I know this is going to be a fan-friendly fight for everyone at the Chase Center and watching on DAZN. This will be my first time in San Francisco, and I can’t wait to put on a show for the boxing fans to close out the year.”